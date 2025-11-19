Orion Metal Exchange Rolls Out National Precious Metals TV Campaign

Orion Metal Exchange is ..."A Different Kind of Precious Metals Company"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Metal Exchange is launching a new national television campaign, "A Different Kind of Precious Metals Company," which began airing on November 6, 2025. The thirty-second TV spots feature Orion's "American Cowboy" narrator, who highlights the " Orion difference " through competitive precious metals prices, exceptional customer care, and positive consumer feedback.

This campaign aims to increase brand awareness and showcase Orion's unique approach to helping consumers own and hold precious metals for retirement.

Orion's American Cowboy

Interested in learning more about investing in precious metals? Call Orion Metal Exchange directly at 1-800-559-0088 to take advantage of the current bull run on precious metals (which have outperformed the markets in 2025) and get the latest prices and 2026 profit projections. Plus, find out how to qualify for up to $20,000 in free gold , silver , platinum , or palladium on qualifying purchases.

Orion Metal Exchange distinguishes itself by offering "live" online prices, a practice not common among its competitors. Eschewing celebrity endorsements and lower-grade bullion, Orion focuses on providing customers with more precious metals for their investment. The company's business philosophy centers on fair pricing, customer care, and peace of mind.

"Our business model is really quite simple," said Jacob Blalock, the CEO of Orion Metals Exchange. "We want our customers to purchase gold, silver, platinum or palladium at a very fair price, with complete confidence, and 100% peace of mind."

Here are some key aspects of Orion Metal Exchange's approach :

Fair Pricing: Orion aims to provide precious metals at prices that are highly competitive. Their commissions are almost half what other companies charge.

Orion aims to provide precious metals at prices that are highly competitive. Their commissions are almost half what other companies charge. Customer Confidence: Orion wants customers to feel secure and well-informed when making purchases, so they walk their clients throught the buying process step-by-step.

Orion wants customers to feel secure and well-informed when making purchases, so they walk their clients throught the buying process step-by-step. Peace of Mind: Orion wants customers to feel safe about their investment decisions. They believe in complete transaction transparency.

Orion wants customers to feel safe about their investment decisions. They believe in complete transaction transparency. Commission-Free Buyback Policy: Orion offers a commission-free buyback policy, providing investors with the option to liquidate their metals quickly if needed.

Orion offers a commission-free buyback policy, providing investors with the option to liquidate their metals quickly if needed. Customer Service: Orion is known for its best-in-class customer service and full price disclosure.

Orion Metal Exchange is committed to superior customer care, offering step-by-step assistance with precious metals purchases, exchanges, self-directed IRA setups, third-party storage, and home delivery. The company also provides an informative Thought Leadership Blog and a weekly News Section that offers insights into various economic factors that impact retirement and savings accounts.

Here are some of the ratings and memberships that Orion Metal Exchange has earned:

A coveted A+ rating with the BBB

Industry-leading 5-star ratings with Google Reviews and Trustpilot

Membership in the NRA Business Alliance

Authorized dealer for the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC)

Orion Metal Exchange is proud to embody the traits of the American cowboy as an honorable, trustworthy, loyal, and highly respected company.

Visit www.OrionMetalExchange.com to explore Orion's precious metals offerings and learn more about securing your financial future with precious metals.

Media Contact: Trish Mahon - Outsource Marketing Group, Inc. [email protected]

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California — Orion Metal Exchange offers decades of experience in the precious metals sector and a substantial roster of satisfied clients. They offer best-in-class customer service, live online pricing, and full transparency on all transactions. They also offer a customer friendly "Commission-Free" buyback program.

SOURCE Orion Metal Exchange