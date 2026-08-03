ORION Security Announces Accelerated Growth with New Enterprise Customers at Black Hat USA 2026

Company signs customers across enterprise financial services, big tech, and other data-sensitive industries; will showcase the agentic DLP at Black Hat

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORION Security, the agentic data loss prevention (DLP) platform, today announced rapid growth and continued momentum in the second quarter of 2026, marked by new enterprise customer wins and deepening partnerships. ORION Security will showcase this momentum at Black Hat USA 2026 this week.

Behind ORION Security's rapid growth is a fundamentally different approach to data loss prevention: protecting data as it moves through a modern, AI-driven enterprise.

Enterprise Momentum Accelerates

In Q2 2026, ORION Security added a wave of new enterprise customers, extending its footprint across the Fortune 500 and into new verticals, including healthcare, and big tech, building on its existing base across insurance, manufacturing, and enterprise financial services. The momentum reflects increasing enterprise demand for an AI-native DLP platform that can be deployed to generate value and prevent data loss in minutes, not months.

"ORION Security distinguished itself by delivering accurate, meaningful, and actionable insights on day one," said Matthew Mudry, CISO at Alera Group. "With no need for extensive tuning or onboarding, its clarity and precision instantly elevated our confidence in our data-protection posture."

"CISOs tell us their data loss risk is exploding as shadow AI permeates their companies," said Nitay Milner, co-founder and CEO of ORION Security. "Fighting AI-driven risk requires AI-native defense, and that's exactly what ORION Security delivers. The market is telling us we've built something different. We're closing seven-figure deals because our customers know we're not just incrementally improving DLP. We're leading a data protection renaissance built for AI."

ORION Q2 2026 momentum builds upon the Series A raised in Q1 from Norwest, IBM Ventures, LAMA Partners, and others.

"At IBM Ventures, we invest in technologies that redefine core enterprise capabilities for the next platform shift," said Emily Fontaine, global head of venture capital at IBM. "In security, that shift is clear: effective protection can no longer be retrofitted onto AI-driven workflows. It must be native to them. That belief underpins our investment in ORION Security, an AI-native DLP platform purpose-built to protect sensitive data across endpoints, SaaS, and cloud environments with far less complexity (and far greater precision) than legacy approaches."

An AI-Native Approach, Built for Data in Motion

The ORION agentic DLP platform was built to secure data in motion. It analyzes every data movement across an organization in real time, across endpoints, browsers, SaaS applications, email, and AI tools, under a single intelligence model.

Where traditional DLP relies entirely on fragile policies, or uses AI only to improve classification, investigation, or alert triage, ORION uses AI to detect and triage data risk at scale, and to prevent actual data loss. Every movement is evaluated across data lineage, LLM-based classifications, identity, device, destination context, and user intent.

ORION customers see detections within 30 minutes of deployment, with no policy library or pre-classified data environment required. Fortune 500 customers across industries report false-positive rates around 5%, a sharp drop from the 95% common in legacy DLP, with a corresponding drop in operational burden for security teams.

Growing Partner Ecosystem

ORION Security continues to expand its channel partner and strategic alliance network to further extend its impact into the enterprise. Channel partners now include Alacrinet, Brite, Fulcrum, GuidePoint Security, Myriad360, Optiv, and SHI International. ORION also has strategic integrations in place with AWS, Google Cloud, Grip, Microsoft, Sentra, Torq, and Wiz.

ORION Security Takes the Stage at Black Hat USA 2026

ORION Security will showcase its Q2 momentum at Black Hat USA this week, giving cybersecurity leaders a firsthand look at how agentic AI is reshaping data security.

The ORION team will run live demonstrations of the platform detecting AI-driven data exfiltration intent and attempts in real time, with no policies required. ORION researchers will also lead conference sessions on stopping data exfiltration through MCP and an agentic exfiltration model, drawing on original research into how enterprises are encountering and containing AI-driven data loss risk.

Play DLP98 in booth 7708 and help ORION Data Crime Scene Investigation (DCSI) agents identify data exfiltration incidents on a Windows 98 PC confiscated from a bad actor on the IT team. Earn points and win DCSI agent gear by identifying exfiltration events before the evidence is wiped and time runs out.

Meet the ORION team and founders, join us for Donuts & DLP, become a DCSI agent, and get a printed version of the ORION Data Loss Threat Model field guide to help identify modern and traditional data loss risk.

About ORION Security

ORION Security is the agentic data loss prevention platform. Using proprietary AI agents that analyze data in motion and detect indicators of data loss risk, ORION Security delivers context-aware verdicts across every channel, including endpoints, browsers, SaaS, email, and agentic AI workflows, without rules, policies, or manual tuning. The result is dramatically reduced overhead and real incidents stopped before they become data leaks. Security teams get total visibility and control, answers instead of false positives, and data loss prevention (DLP) that continuously learns and evolves with the business. For more information about ORION Security, visit orionsec.io.

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SOURCE Orion Security