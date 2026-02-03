ORION Security Closes $32 Million in Funding, Ushering in Autonomous Data Loss Prevention without Reliance on Policies

Backed by Norwest, ORION advances AI‑powered, autonomous, context-aware protection that eliminates false positives plaguing the $5 billion DLP market

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORION Security, a pioneer in AI-driven contextual data security, today announced that it closed $32 million in funding. The Series A is led by Norwest, with participation from IBM and existing investors PICO Venture Partners, Lama Partners, and others. The round reflects ORION's rapid market penetration with tier-1 global customers, as enterprises are adopting the company's AI-powered platform as an alternative to traditional data loss prevention (DLP) tools.

Orion Security founders Nitay Milner, CEO and Yonatan Kreiner, CTO.

The Series A financing comes less than a year after the company's seed funding and brings the company's total capital to $38 million.

Current enterprise customers across the finance, healthcare, and technology sectors are benefiting from ORION's pioneering approach to data security, which eliminates reliance on DLP policies and minimizes manual intervention. The funding will enable the company to accelerate development of its proprietary end-to-end architecture and specialized AI agents, while expanding go-to-market operations to meet growing enterprise demand for its autonomous DLP.

"This funding is a powerful validation of what we've believed from day one: better policies are not the solution for DLP," said Nitay Milner, CEO and co-founder of ORION. "Traditional DLP solutions often add more policies and require spending hours to improve and refine them, perhaps even using AI to do so. Yet, data loss incidents are more widespread than ever. By moving beyond policy-based DLP and using AI to gain true contextual understanding, we're giving enterprises a way to accurately distinguish between legitimate workflows and malicious activity. This investment, led by Norwest, gives us the momentum to accelerate our vision and bring truly autonomous DLP to every security team."

From Static Rules to Automated Prevention: ORION Delivers a New Path to Prevent Data Loss

For nearly two decades, enterprises have relied on traditional DLP tools that hinge on thousands of human-authored policies. These policies require constant tuning, generate a constant stream of false positives, and still fail to stop data exfiltration. Built on the assumption that more policies equal stronger protection, these tools cannot keep pace with modern risks created by AI-driven workflows, uncontrolled SaaS adoption, and distributed workforces.

Because policies only protect against known threats, legacy DLP leaves enterprises exposed to unpredictable, rapidly emerging patterns of data loss that have become prominent in today's digital environment.

"ORION is rewriting the rules of data security, eliminating the rigid policy structures that have held DLP back for decades," said Dave Zilberman, general partner at Norwest. "With a fully autonomous, context-driven approach, ORION isn't just building a better product; it's redefining how enterprises safeguard their most critical asset: data."

ORION replaces traditional policy-centric models with automated, context-driven detection. Powered by specialized AI agents, ORION'S proprietary platform continuously detects and analyzes data loss indicators in real time, capturing the full context behind every movement, including content sensitivity, data lineage, user identity, behavioral intent, and environmental purpose.

By enabling customers to understand why data is moving with great accuracy, the ORION solution prevents exfiltration before it occurs, dramatically reducing false positives while capturing incidents that existing DLP tools routinely miss. This streamlined, resilient approach significantly reduces maintenance costs and empowers enterprises to protect sensitive information without the inefficiencies of legacy systems.

About ORION Security

ORION Security prevents data exfiltration by replacing policy-based enforcement with real-time contextual intelligence that leverages proprietary end-to-end architecture and specialized AI agents to autonomously detect and prevent data loss. ORION was founded in 2024 by CEO Nitay Milner, a former product leader at Cisco-acquired Epsagon, and CTO Jonathan Kreiner, former application security lead at WalkMe, and has offices in New York City and Tel Aviv, Israel. The company is backed by Norwest, PICO Venture Partners, Lama Partners, IBM, and others. For more information, visit orionsec.io and follow ORION on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ORION Security