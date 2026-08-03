Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine Welcomes Class of 2030 During White Coat Ceremony

The Brief

The Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) officially welcomed 195 medical students into the Class of 2030 during its annual White Coat Ceremony on July 31.

The ceremony marked each student's formal entry into the medical profession and commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care.

A heartfelt highlight of this year's ceremony featured a physician presenting white coats to his twin daughters as they both began their medical school journey.

Healthcare leaders from OCOM, the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association (FOMA), and AdventHealth joined family and friends in celebrating the incoming class.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounded by family, friends, faculty, and healthcare leaders, each student received their first white coat, symbolizing the beginning of a lifelong commitment to the osteopathic profession and to caring for patients with compassion, integrity, and excellence.

Why This Matters:

Dr. Oparanaku, with his twin daughters, Jodie and Josie Oparanaku, incoming medical students in the Class of 2030.

The White Coat Ceremony is one of the most significant traditions in medical education, signifying a student's transition into the profession and their dedication to ethical, patient-centered care. During the ceremony, members of the Class of 2030 recited an oath affirming their commitment to professionalism, service, and lifelong learning as they embark on their medical education.

Beyond celebrating the next generation of physicians, the ceremony also reflects OCOM's mission of developing healthcare leaders prepared to address the growing needs of communities throughout Florida and across the nation.

A Memorable Tradition:

One of the most meaningful moments of this year's ceremony came during OCOM's Family Coater tradition, which allows physicians within a student's family to present the white coat. This year, a physician had the extraordinary privilege of coating both of his twin daughters as they began medical school together—a powerful display of family, legacy, and the passing of the medical profession from one generation to the next.

"Our Family Coater tradition is one of the most cherished parts of the White Coat Ceremony because it celebrates the legacy of medicine within families," said Robert T. Hasty, DO, MACOI, FACP, Dean and Chief Academic Officer of OCOM. "This year, watching a physician proudly present the white coat to his twin daughters was an extraordinary and emotional moment. It perfectly embodied the values of osteopathic medicine—service, compassion, and the passing of knowledge from one generation to the next."

The ceremony also featured remarks from distinguished leaders in healthcare and osteopathic medicine, including Bill Orr, Chairman of the OCOM Board of Trustees; James Towry, DO, President of the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association (FOMA); and John Cacciatore, MD, Chief Clinical Officer of AdventHealth. Each speaker encouraged students to embrace the responsibility and privilege of becoming physicians while remaining grounded in empathy, integrity, and whole-person care.

What's Next:

Following the White Coat Ceremony, the 195 members of the Class of 2030 officially began classes at OCOM's Winter Garden campus on August 3, 2026. Over the next four years, students will complete an innovative curriculum integrating foundational sciences, osteopathic principles and practice, simulation-based learning, research, and extensive clinical experiences as they prepare for residency and careers serving patients and communities across the country.

More About OCOM:

Located in Winter Garden, Florida, the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) is dedicated to educating the next generation of osteopathic physicians through innovative medical education, academic excellence, and compassionate patient care. By emphasizing whole-person healthcare, research, clinical excellence, and community engagement, OCOM prepares graduates to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

SOURCE OCOM