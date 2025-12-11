Orlando Health Sciences University Renamed to Honor Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel, Cementing Future as a World-Class Institution

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the organization formerly known as Orlando Health Sciences University (parent university of the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM), Florida's newest medical school) proudly announced today that the institution has officially changed its name to Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel University (KPGU). The transformative decision honors the unparalleled philanthropic contributions of Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel, widely recognized as the largest philanthropists within the Osteopathic medical profession.

Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel with some members of their family.

The new designation, abbreviated as KPGU, reflects the institution's elevated mission to serve as a world-class educational powerhouse and a cornerstone of health sciences education in the local Central Florida community.

Statement from University Leadership:

"Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel embody the spirit of service and visionary leadership that is foundational to our institution," said Chad Toujague KPGU Board Chair. "By carrying their name, we not only honor their legacy as the most significant philanthropists in the osteopathic profession but also signal our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of education and clinical excellence for generations to come."

"Naming the university after Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel reflects our advancement towards our development into a world-class health professional university," Said Robert T Hasty, DO, MACOI, FACP, Dean of the OCOM & Chief Academic Officer for KPGU. "The Patels are the largest philanthropists to higher education in the State of Florida and with their significant contributions, KPGU is poised to develop into a truly global university that will have major impacts that will continue to grow and evolve in perpetuity."

Statement from Dr. Kiran C. Patel:

"My wife, Pallavi, and I are profoundly honored by this recognition," said Dr. Kiran C. Patel. "Our commitment to the osteopathic profession and to the Central Florida community, and beyond, is immense. We are proud that across our Institutes in India and the United States, we are graduating over 1,000 physicians from Patel Institutes. This scale mandates a cohesive and collaborative partnership between our Indian University and the newly established KPGU in the US. KPGU represents a bold global vision for healthcare education, and we are confident that this institution will set a new global standard for excellence, producing compassionate doctors dedicated to serving humanity worldwide."

The organization's foundational college, the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM), will continue to operate as a vital unit under the KPGU umbrella, maintaining its focus on training the next generation of compassionate and skilled physicians. This name change reinforces OCOM's dedication to becoming a world-class institution, anchored by the vision of its founders and benefactors.

"Our University will be uniquely positioned to allow the physician to be trained in multiple continents enabling our physicians to be better prepared to tackle a variety of pathology seen across the world. The projected global population by 2076 is roughly 10 billion people - We expect that by 2076 there will be 50,000 physicians from the Patel Institutes practicing medicine globally and impacting over 1 billion lives annually", stated Dr. Kiran C. Patel.

KPGU is deeply committed to serving the needs of the Central Florida area. The institution looks forward to a landmark year in 2028, which is anticipated to coincide with the synchronous graduation of the first class of OCOM students and the institution's full accreditation. This milestone will firmly establish KPGU and OCOM as essential pillars in the region's medical and educational landscape.

About Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel University (KPGU)

Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel University (KPGU), formerly Orlando Health Sciences University, is an institution dedicated to health sciences education, research, and service. Located in Central Florida, KPGU is founded on the principles of innovation and community care, striving to become a world-class center for learning. Its flagship college, the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM), is committed to graduating physicians who will meet the evolving healthcare needs of the local area and beyond.

SOURCE OCOM