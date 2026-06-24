ORNELLAIA VENDEMMIA D'ARTISTA: THE CHARITY AUCTION RAISES 300,000 DOLLARS, WHICH WILL BE DONATED TO SUPPORT THE SOLOMON R. GUGGENHEIM FOUNDATION

With this donation, Ornellaia renews its commitment to the conservation of artistic heritage through the 18th edition of Vendemmia d'Artista, interpreted by Marina Abramović.

BOLGHERI, Italy, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The charity auction for the 18th edition of Vendemmia d'Artista, organized by Bonhams, ended yesterday with exceptional results. Beginning in 2009, every year the project entrusts a contemporary artist with interpreting the character of the vintage. The online auction brought together wine and art collectors from around the world, who bid for unique lots created by Marina Abramović for Ornellaia Vendemmia d'Artista 2023 La Vitalità, including the only Salmanazar in the collection.

Ornellaia 2023 'La Vitalità' Vendemmia d' Artista large format bottles. Photo credit: Ornellaia

The proceeds from the auction, amounting to 300,000 dollars, will be donated in full by Ornellaia to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation in support of the conservation and restoration programs for the works featured in the exhibition Guggenheim Pop: 1960 to Now, scheduled to run from June 2026 to January 2027 at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

"We are extremely proud of the result of this auction, which will contribute towards preserving this important artistic heritage and ensuring its accessibility for future generations," explains Lamberto Frescobaldi, President of the Group, adding: "We are pleased that the outcome of this edition can once again support the activities of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, strengthening a collaboration based on the shared values of conservation and accessibility of art."

Now in its 18th edition, Vendemmia d'Artista represents a strong commitment to supporting the arts. Over the years, the project has involved outstanding international artists, each invited to interpret the character of the vintage through original works created to personalize the labels of bottles and large formats that are auctioned.

For the 2023 vintage, La Vitalità, Ornellaia collaborated with Marina Abramović, one of the most influential figures in contemporary art. Through her artistic intervention, Abramović offered a reflection on the concept of vital energy, translating into images and symbols the expressive force and dynamism that characterize the vintage.

"Marina Abramović has beautifully conveyed the vitality and elegance of our wine through a captivating and engaging artistic interpretation. On behalf of Ornellaia and wine lovers around the world, I would like to thank her for her extraordinary inspiration and creation," said Lamberto Frescobaldi

The participation of wine and art collectors in the Vendemmia d'Artista charity auction further confirms the deep connection between these two worlds and, at the same time, a shared commitment to supporting culture.

[LINK TO PHOTOS — credits to Ornellaia]

The Ornellaia 2023 vintage

Marco Balsimelli, Technical Director at Ornellaia, explains the vintage: "The mild winter encouraged early vegetative growth, which was constantly monitored by our technical team. Then, with spring came abundant rainfall which, on one hand, replenished water reserves ahead of the summer and, on the other hand, required extra work in the vineyard to control growth and prevent potential diseases." The ensuing summer in Bolgheri was hot, but without extreme peaks in temperature. Balsimelli continues: "There was no water stress in the vineyards, which reached maturity gradually and with optimal concentration. Late August rainfall and cool September nights favored the development of aromatic complexity and preserved good acidity in the grapes, ensuring a perfect balance between expressiveness and elegance, which is the signature of Ornellaia."

https://www.ornellaia.com/en/

Vendemmia d'Artista

Vendemmia d'Artista began with the 2006 vintage. Each year, a contemporary artist is invited to interpret the character of the vintage through the creation of artworks that personalize the bottles. The project includes large formats (Double Magnums, Imperials and Salmanazars) styled by the artist that are auctioned. The proceeds support foundations and museums around the world. Now in its 18th edition, Vendemmia d'Artista is recognized for its commitment to preserving art as a universal heritage and to expanding access to art for audiences worldwide.

https://www.ornellaia.com/en/vendemmia-dartista/

About The Bonhams Network

Bonhams is a global network of auction houses, with the largest number of international salerooms, offering the widest range of collecting categories and selling at all price points. Bonhams is recognized for its bespoke service, and a dedication to local market relationships, enhanced by a global platform. With 14 salerooms, Bonhams presents over 1,000 sales annually, across more than 60 specialist categories, including fine art, collectables, luxury, wine & spirits, and collector cars.

Founded in 1793, Bonhams has representatives in more than 30 countries and operates flagship salerooms in London, New York, Paris, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong. In 2022, Bonhams added four international auction houses to its network: Bukowskis, Stockholm; Bruun Rasmussen, Copenhagen; Cornette de Saint Cyr, Paris and Brussels; and Skinner, Massachusetts. The success of Bonhams' global strategy is a result of recognizing the shift in growing intercontinental buying and increased digital engagement. www.bonhams.com/ornellaia2023

Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation was founded in 1937 and is committed to promoting the understanding and appreciation of modern and contemporary art through exhibitions, educational programs, research initiatives and publications. Its international constellation of museums includes the Guggenheim in New York, the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, the Guggenheim Bilbao and the future Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Considered a "temple of the spirit" where art and radical architecture meet, the Guggenheim in New York, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is one of eight buildings in the United States designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. To learn more about the Guggenheim in New York and the foundation's activities worldwide, visit guggenheim.org

MEDIA CONTACT

Morgana Germanetto

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SOURCE Ornellaia