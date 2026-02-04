Ornellaia Introduces the 2023 Vintage, "La Vitalità"

A release shaped by the vibrant energy and generative force of its coastal Tuscan terroir.

BOLGHERI, Italy, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ornellaia is proud to announce the theme for the outstanding 2023 harvest - "La Vitalità". "La Vitalità" ("Vitality") is the word selected to define the 2023 vintage, a year shaped by nature's support of the vines and by human stewardship that accompanied this natural cycle, resulting in a seamless flow of beauty and continuity.

Ornellaia 2023

Day after day, at the right times, Ornellaia's terroir enabled the vines to release their energy and express their full potential. The microclimate supported them through every stage in their development and, when needed, human intervention helped maintain balance. This natural harmony enhanced the vitality of the vines, leading to an intense and joyful harvest.

Ornellaia Technical Director, Marco Balsimelli explains the crucial points in the growing season: "The mild winter encouraged early vine growth, which was monitored non-stop by our technical team. Then the spring brought abundant rainfall, which on the one hand helped build up water reserves for the summer, while also requiring extra work in the vineyard to keep the growth under control and prevent any disease." The ensuing summer in Bolgheri was hot, without ever reaching extreme temperature peaks. "There was no water stress among the vines, which ripened gradually with the right levels of concentration. Rain in late August and cool nights in September favored the development of aromatic complexity and preserved the acidity in the bunches, ensuring balance between expression and elegance, which is the hallmark of Ornellaia."

Embodying the essence of the vintage, "Ornellaia 2023 - La Vitalità" is both a powerful and surprisingly delicate wine. Marco Balsimelli describes it as "vibrant with energy, unfolding into a really long finish lifted by silky tannins that carry flavor and a distinctly Mediterranean richness".

Internationally renowned artist Marina Abramović was invited to interpret this vintage through a series of artist labels for the 18th edition of the Vendemmia d'Artista project.

Ornellaia 2023 will make its debut on the market on April 1.

About Ornellaia

Founded along the Tuscan coast, near the medieval village of Bolgheri and its cypress-lined approach, Ornellaia is an estate deeply rooted in its landscape and dedicated to expressing the character of this Mediterranean corner of Tuscany. Since its first vintage in 1985, Ornellaia Bolgheri Superiore has been the estate's flagship wine, crafted from a selection of the property's parcels and celebrated for its elegance, structure, and ageing potential. Each vintage is shaped by the dialogue between soil, sea breezes, and seasonal rhythms, reflecting the unique character of both season and place. The team's dedication, combined with optimal geological conditions and an exemplary microclimate, has resulted in critical acclaim and strong recognition both in Italy and internationally.

