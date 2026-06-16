Ornn Launches the Ornn Token Price Indices, Benchmarking the Realized Cost of Inference Tokens from Anthropic and OpenAI

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ornn AI Inc., or Ornn, the compute company building financial markets for AI, today announced the launch of the Ornn Token Price Indices, or OTPI, a new family of benchmarks that measure the realized cost of the tokens produced by the world's leading artificial intelligence model developers. OTPI launches with separate daily indices, including those for Anthropic and OpenAI, the two largest frontier model developers by token volume.

Tokens have become the unit in which artificial intelligence is metered, sold, and budgeted, and one of the largest and fastest growing costs in AI software. As enterprises and investors commit capital against that cost, a clear and consistent view of what tokens cost, and how that cost is moving, has become essential.

Each model developer offers many models at different price points, and the real cost of using a developer depends on which of its models the market actually uses. OTPI captures this directly. For each developer, the index weights every model by its transacted token volume, producing a single daily figure, stated in dollars per million tokens. Because the indices are built from executed, paid transactions, they reflect the real economics of demand, including the mix of premium and budget models, the balance of input and output, and the effect of caching.

OTPI extends Ornn's benchmark franchise. The company already operates the Ornn Compute Price Indices, OCPI, which measure the price of the computing power that trains and runs AI models. OCPI prices the input to the AI economy, the cost of GPU time, and OTPI prices the output, the cost of the tokens that compute produces. Together the two families give investors and operators a transparent read on both sides of the AI cost curve.

"The biggest open question in AI is how much end demand there really is, and the case for financing this buildout rests on the answer," said Kush Bavaria, Co-Founder and CEO of Ornn. "Tokens are what that demand ultimately pays for, so these indices give the market a direct read on how much consumers and enterprises are actually using AI."

OTPI is available now to subscribers of Ornn Data, the company's market data platform. To access Ornn's compute and token pricing data, visit data.ornn.com.

About Ornn

Ornn is the compute company building financial markets for AI. Ornn brings the pricing, data, and risk-transfer tools of mature commodity markets to the GPU compute economy, giving the market the infrastructure it needs to price and hedge one of the largest costs behind the AI buildout. Ornn's mission is to make AI infrastructure development more financeable. For more information, visit www.ornn.com.

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SOURCE Ornn AI