Ornn Raises $5.7 Million Seed Round to Launch the World's First Compute Futures Exchange

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ornn AI Inc. ("Ornn"), the company building the global financial infrastructure to power the age of intelligence announced the closing of its seed funding round led by Crucible Ventures and Vine Ventures, with participation from Link Ventures, Box Group, and leading angels across finance, cloud infrastructure, and AI.

The raise supports Ornn's mission to turn compute into an tradable commodity, enabling the creation of standardized, cash-settled futures and derivatives on GPU compute hours. These instruments allow AI companies, data-center operators, and lenders to hedge against price volatility and depreciation risk, and bring liquidity and price discovery to one of the fastest-growing resource markets on earth.

"Compute powers the AI economy, and until now, its price has been unhedged and unpredictable," said Kush Bavaria, Co-Founder & CEO of Ornn. "We built Ornn to make compute tradeable, transparent, and investable. By standardizing GPU capacity into regulated futures contracts, we're giving the world the tools to plan, finance, and build the digital infrastructure of the next century."

Meltem Demirors, Founder of Crucible Capital, said:

"The AI data center boom is the largest infrastructure build in human history, with $4T booked to be spent by 2030. This immense capital deployment requires financial engineering to price, manage, and transfer risk between market participants. As early investors who funded and shaped market structure for digital assets, we are excited to back Ornn as they establish a new market structure and financial contracts for the AI economy - starting with tradable OTC and listed markets on compute indices."

Alex Moskowitz, NYC Lead at Vine Ventures, added:

"At Vine, we back founders who are obsessed with solving foundational problems. Ornn's team is tackling one of the biggest challenges in modern technology: how to bring structure, liquidity, and long-term planning to compute itself. Turning GPU capacity into a standardized financial product has the potential to reshape how AI infrastructure is financed, and we're proud to support them at this inflection point."

Ornn's Compute Exchange hopes to introduce a U.S.-regulated venue offering cash-settled traditional and perpetual futures on compute hours. The company's benchmark GPU indices create fungibility across region and cluster configuration, forming the foundation for transparent forward curves and price analytics.

By establishing compute as a standardized asset class, Ornn enables:

AI companies to lock in training and inference costs through long hedges.

to lock in training and inference costs through long hedges. Data-center operators and cloud providers to presell capacity and stabilize revenue through short hedges.

to presell capacity and stabilize revenue through short hedges. Lenders and investors to manage collateral risk tied to GPU depreciation.

to manage collateral risk tied to GPU depreciation. Speculators and market-makers to gain exposure to compute as an emerging macro asset.

In alignment with U.S. policy goals for domestic AI infrastructure, Ornn is designing its exchange and clearing systems under CFTC-aligned standards; using USD cash collateral, transparent reporting, and central clearing to strengthen American leadership in AI and digital infrastructure.

Ornn's infrastructure is built for institutional-grade, cash-settled trading, delivering accurate pricing, efficient clearing, and reliable execution across counterparties.

Ornn Compute Exchange is building the financial infrastructure for the compute economy. Its compute price indices track the cost of GPU compute across cloud and on-premise providers, serving as a benchmark for developers, infrastructure operators, and investors. The indices underpin a new class of financial instruments, including futures and derivatives, designed to let market participants hedge, trade, and manage exposure to compute costs. Ornn's mission is to bring liquidity and stability to one of the world's fastest-growing and most important resource markets. For more information visit www.ornn.trade

SOURCE Ornn AI