ORO Labs Named 2026 ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer

The Institute for Supply Management recognizes ORO for delivering agentic procurement that executes with the governance Fortune 500 companies demand

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORO Labs, the leading procurement orchestration platform for global enterprises, has been named a winner of the Procurement Solution Provider Impact category at the 2026 Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The award recognizes organizations setting a new standard for how procurement and supply chain teams operate and deliver measurable business value.

ORO was selected for its work in helping enterprises bring greater accountability to procurement as they deploy agentic AI at scale and build the operational infrastructure to support it. The company's procurement orchestration platform goes beyond surfacing recommendations, executing complex cross-functional workflows across intake, approvals, sourcing, supplier management, and compliance within governed, auditable pathways that give procurement teams the visibility to move faster without sacrificing rigor.

"Enterprises aren't experimenting with AI anymore, they're under pressure to put it to work at scale," said Sudhir Bhojwani, Co-Founder and CEO of ORO Labs. "We work with leading enterprise teams to deploy agentic AI within a structured procurement model so they can move fast without giving up oversight, and this recognition from ISM reflects what our customers are achieving as they make that shift."

At the center of ORO's approach to governed agentic procurement is its AI Agent Builder, which allows procurement teams to deploy autonomous agents without writing code. Agents operate within permission-based pathways connected directly to ERPs, contract databases, supplier risk systems, and approval workflows, with built-in escalation logic that routes decisions to humans when confidence falls below defined thresholds. Many of the top enterprises in the world rely on ORO to orchestrate procurement workflows, and with the AI Agent Builder, customers have reported up to 80% shorter onboarding cycles, 75% fewer manual reviews, and greater process consistency across global operations.

The Supply Chain Trailblazer Award adds to a broader wave of honors for ORO's leadership in 2026. Lalitha Rajagopalan, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy & GTM at ORO Labs, was named to the Inc. 2026 Female Founders 500 list, honoring the most dynamic female business leaders in the United States who are building enduring companies. ORO's Sabih Rozales was also named a "Pros to Know" honoree by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, recognizing supply chain leaders who have been turning disruptions into opportunities. Together, these individual recognitions reflect the company's continued investment in leadership and domain expertise as it scales globally, following its $100M Series C funding announced in March 2026.

For more information, visit orolabs.ai.

About ORO Labs

ORO Labs is a procurement orchestration company on a mission to humanize the procurement experience by coordinating teams, systems, and processes so employees get what they need without frustration. ORO's AI-powered no-code platform is purpose-built to deliver effortless user experiences that enable businesses to reduce cycle times, decrease risk through end-to-end process visibility, and increase agility in response to change. ORO is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing global organizations to automate processes, improve cross-team collaboration, and scale procurement operations. To learn more, visit orolabs.ai.

SOURCE ORO Labs Inc.