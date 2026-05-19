ORO Labs Appoints Nathan Rader as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Enterprise Growth

Experienced enterprise SaaS leader joins ORO to scale go-to-market operations and expand the company's category leadership in procurement orchestration

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORO Labs, the leading procurement orchestration platform for global enterprises, today named Nathan Rader as Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment follows the company's recent $100 million Series C round led by Brighton Park Capital and Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, and reflects ORO's continued investment in scaling customer impact, operational excellence, and global market leadership. Rader will oversee global sales and go-to-market operations, accelerating customer acquisition, deepening enterprise partnerships, and expanding ORO's reach across new industries and geographies.

Nathan Rader - Chief Revenue Officer at ORO Labs

Rader joins ORO as enterprises increasingly turn to procurement orchestration to modernize operations, improve compliance, and reduce supplier risk across the business. He brings more than two decades of enterprise technology and revenue leadership across high-growth technology companies. Prior to joining ORO, Rader held senior leadership roles at Parsable, HighRadius, and Karat, where he helped scale revenue operations, expand enterprise customer relationships, and build predictable growth engines during periods of rapid expansion. At HighRadius, Rader developed deep expertise working with CFOs and finance leaders on some of their most complex working capital, treasury, and accounting challenges. Earlier in his career, Rader spent more than a decade at Google in enterprise sales leadership roles, developing expertise in complex challenges technology leaders faced transitioning to cloud-based solutions.

"Procurement orchestration is becoming the backbone of how global enterprises operate, and we're seeing that demand accelerate across every industry we serve," said Sudhir Bhojwani, CEO and co-founder of ORO Labs. "Nathan's experience working with CFOs and finance leaders on some of their most complex operational challenges is directly relevant to where procurement orchestration is headed – deeper into enterprise financial workflows, supplier risk, and strategic decision-making. He brings the leadership and relationships needed to help ORO scale into that opportunity."

ORO's procurement orchestration platform enables enterprises to unify complex cross-functional processes, connect siloed systems, and deliver consumer-grade experiences across intake, supplier management, contracting, purchasing, risk, and operational workflows. The company works with global enterprises, including Kyndryl, The Coca-Cola Company, and Pfizer.

"I spent years working with finance, IT, and procurement leaders who were fighting the same battles: too many systems, too little visibility, and processes that couldn't keep up with the business," said Nathan Rader, Chief Revenue Officer of ORO Labs. "ORO is the first platform I've seen that actually solves that at enterprise scale, orchestrating the full experience from intake through supplier management in a way that connects people, processes, and systems. I'm excited to join the team and work closely with customers at every stage of their procurement and finance transformation, helping them stay at the leading edge of what's possible with orchestration and AI."

For more information, visit orolabs.ai.

About ORO Labs

ORO Labs is a procurement orchestration company on a mission to humanize the procurement experience by coordinating teams, systems, and processes so employees get what they need without frustration. ORO's AI-powered no-code platform is purpose-built to deliver effortless user experiences that enable businesses to reduce cycle times, decrease risk through end-to-end process visibility, and increase agility in response to change. ORO is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing global organizations to automate processes, improve cross-team collaboration, and scale procurement operations. To learn more, visit orolabs.ai.

SOURCE ORO Labs Inc.