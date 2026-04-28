Ortega® Declares May 6 "Seis de Mayo," a New National Holiday to Keep the Fiesta Going

Iconic Mexican food brand launches first-ever "Seis de Mayo" celebration in Chicago with taco truck pop-ups and appearance by new brand character, Brotega

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortega, a leading brand of Mexican food products, including the number-one-selling brand of taco sauce in the United States, is giving taco lovers a bold new reason to celebrate, officially declaring May 6 as "Seis de Mayo," a new annual holiday dedicated to extending Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Leading the "Seis de Mayo" charge is Brotega — the Ortega brand’s larger-than-life brand character. Credit: Ortega The Chicago Taco Dog is a classic Chicago-style hot dog with all the traditional fixings, tucked inside an Ortega taco shell and topped with Ortega taco sauce. Credit: Ortega

While most brands go quiet after May 5, the Ortega brand is turning the day after into a full-blown fiesta encouraging consumers to keep the celebration going with family and friends. Seis de Mayo builds on the brand's belief that great food moments are driven by bold flavor, creativity and bringing people together through Mexican-American food culture any day of the week.

"Every brand shows up for Cinco de Mayo, but the energy disappears just as fast," said Ellen Schum, EVP, B&G Foods. "Seis de Mayo is about turning the day after into something worth celebrating and proving the fiesta doesn't have to stop."

Leading the charge is Brotega — the Ortega brand's larger-than-life brand character.

Ortega Kicks Off the First-Ever Seis de Mayo in Chicago

To launch the inaugural Seis de Mayo, the Ortega brand is taking over Chicago on May 6 with taco truck pop-ups at two locations:

5:30–10:30 a.m., Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Ave): Breakfast tacos for the first 750 morning commuters and early risers

Breakfast tacos for the first 750 morning commuters and early risers 4–7 p.m., Wrigleyville (Clark and Sheffield intersection): First taste of the Chicago Taco Dog for up to 1,250 people before the first pitch

Both stops will feature appearances by Brotega who will be greeting fans, posing for photos and bringing unstoppable fiesta energy. Fans will also get a first taste of the Chicago Taco Dog, a limited-time mashup created in collaboration with Food Network Celebrity Chef Kelsey Murphy.

The Chicago Taco Dog reimagines the classic Chicago dog through a taco-inspired lens: a Chicago-style hot dog with all the traditional fixings, tucked inside an Ortega taco shell and topped with Ortega taco sauce. But don't worry, the recipe remains true to the most sacred of Chicago traditions: no ketchup.

"Chicago is the perfect place to launch Seis de Mayo," said Schum. "It's a city that knows how to show up for food, sports and a good time. From breakfast tacos downtown to the debut of the Chicago Taco Dog in Wrigleyville, we're giving fans a taste of what this new holiday is all about."

Bringing the Fiesta Home

The Chicago Taco Dog is the first expression of the Ortega brand's upcoming digital recipe inspiration, The Seis 50. With Illinois' Chicago Taco Dog leading the way, The Seis 50 will feature tacos inspired by iconic American dishes from all 50 states so consumers across the country can keep the fiesta going at home and turn any meal into a taco-filled celebration. To make it easy to participate, the Ortega brand will offer a buy one, get one free promotion on select products May 5-6, 2026, at participating retailers.

Fans can share their celebrations using #SeisDeMayo and follow along with @ortegataco and @brotegataco on social media.

Seis de Mayo will return as an annual May 6 holiday to continue the celebration. Because every day is taco day.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, College Inn, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Kitchen Basics, Las Palmas, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About Ortega

Since 1897, Ortega has offered distinctive Mexican foods inspired by Mama Ortega's passion for cooking. Today, Ortega makes America's number-one-selling taco sauce, along with great-tasting taco shells, tortillas, salsas, seasonings, dinner kits, refried beans, and chile peppers. For more information about Ortega products and recipes, please visit www.ortega.com.

About SCHAFER CONDON CARTER (SCC)

Founded in 1989, SCC is an independent creative agency that delivers a full array of business and brand-building services to its clients, including a full-service media offering. Headquartered in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood, SCC is a challenger agency built for challenger brands. Seis de Mayo was developed in partnership with SCC and represents the latest evolution of Ortega's "Now It's a Fiesta" platform, which first launched nationally in January 2026, building on earlier campaign work and expanding the idea into a cultural activation. For more information about SCC, visit www.SchaferCondonCarter.com.

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SOURCE Ortega