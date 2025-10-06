Ortega Reimagines Taco Night with Cheez-It™ Flavored Taco Shells

TACO, MEET Cheez-It™

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortega , a leading brand of Mexican food products including taco shells, taco kits, Mexican seasonings, peppers and the number-one-selling brand of taco sauce in the United States, announced today the launch of Cheez-It™ Flavored Taco Shells - a revolutionary taco shell that fuses the cheesy burst of flavor of Cheez-It™ crackers that you crave with the iconic crunch of the Ortega Hard Taco Shell. A snackable shell that's as flavorful as the fillings inside, the Ortega Cheez-It™ Flavored Taco Shells are available at retailers nationwide on September 28.

TACO, Meet Cheez-It™: Ortega Cheez-It™ Flavored Taco Shells deliver a craveable experience that’s just as satisfying straight from the box as it is loaded with fillings.

"We've always believed that taco night should be anything but ordinary," said Chris Kirwin, Brand Director of B&G Foods. "With the Ortega Cheez-It™ Flavored Taco Shell, we've created a delicious shell that's not just a vessel for the inside of a taco, but a flavor experience in itself that taco and snack enthusiasts alike will love."

Crafted for taco lovers and snack fanatics alike, Ortega Cheez-It™ Flavored Taco Shells deliver a craveable experience that's just as satisfying straight from the box as it is loaded with fillings. Every bite starts with a bold burst of cheesy flavor and ends with Ortega's signature crunch that's perfect for mealtime or snack time.

Ortega Cheez-It™ Flavored Taco Shells are available at Target and select retailers nationwide. Distribution will expand to include additional grocery stores in the coming months.

For more information on the release of the Ortega Cheez-It™ Flavored Taco Shell, including fun recipe ideas, please visit: bgfoods.com/brands/ortega .

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash,Green Giant, Las Palmas, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

