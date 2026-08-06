OrthoNOW Opens in Hallandale Beach, Expanding Walk-In Orthopedic Care Across South Florida

OrthoNOW opens its fourth South Florida clinic – and first in Broward County – bringing walk-in orthopedic care, on-site X-rays, and same-day treatment to Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Aventura, and nearby communities.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoNOW, one of Florida's first specialized orthopedic urgent care practices, opened its fourth South Florida location on August 3 at 1117 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Suite 1, near Gulfstream Park.

The new clinic brings walk-in care for muscle, tendon, and joint conditions closer to patients in Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Aventura, Golden Beach, Sunny Isles, and nearby communities.

OrthoNOW Hallandale Beach Building Front

OrthoNOW believes that finding the right care for a sudden injury or persistent pain can be unnecessarily frustrating. Getting care often requires spending hours in an emergency room, leaving a general urgent care with a referral, or waiting weeks for an orthopedic appointment. OrthoNOW intends to close that gap by making orthopedic care more accessible and more convenient.

Patients can walk in, receive an evaluation from a trained clinician, receive an on-site X-ray if appropriate, and begin an initial treatment plan. Depending on the condition, a patient may leave with a cast, an injection, a physical therapy referral, or a clear recommendation for specialist care – all in the first visit.

Get in. Get treated. Get back.

"Nobody plans an injury, and nobody should have to wait weeks to find out what is wrong," said Barry Tanner, President of OrthoNOW. "We evaluate the injury and begin treatment that same day. Sometimes that means a cast or an injection. If a patient needs a surgeon or another specialist, we explain why and help connect them with the right care."

Like all OrthoNOW clinics, the Hallandale Beach location treats fractures, sprains, muscle and joint pain, arthritis, sports injuries, workplace injuries, and other musculoskeletal conditions.

More convenient care for patients of all ages

While OrthoNOW serves patients of all ages, the Hallandale Beach clinic gives older adults a convenient option for non-emergency orthopedic needs like arthritis flare-ups, injuries from falls, and certain fractures. Patients can be evaluated and treated without navigating multiple appointments or an unnecessary ER visit.

OrthoNOW also works with workers' compensation carriers, employers, schools, sports organizations, and maritime operators to provide timely evaluation, treatment, documentation, and return-to-work guidance.

"We strive to provide a pleasant experience, high-quality care, and meaningful answers in the first visit," said Jake Freeman, Director of Growth at OrthoNOW. "We know people are busy, so we try to get you in, get you seen, and get you out."

Patients may walk in or schedule ahead. OrthoNOW does not require a referral to be seen, although insurance-plan requirements may vary. OrthoNOW participates with many major insurance plans and offers self-pay options. OrthoNOW treats non-life-threatening orthopedic conditions and is not a substitute for emergency care.

For more information or to schedule a visit, visit orthonowcare.com or call the Hallandale Beach clinic at (954) 834-6648.

About OrthoNOW

With more than 13 years of experience, OrthoNOW is one of Florida's first specialized orthopedic urgent care practices. The company operates four South Florida locations: Doral, Biscayne, Coconut Grove, and Hallandale Beach.

Every clinic offers walk-in access, on-site X-ray imaging, and clinicians trained in musculoskeletal and orthopedic conditions. OrthoNOW's mission is simple: make high-quality orthopedic care more accessible, with answers and meaningful treatment beginning during the first visit.

Get in. Get treated. Get back.

Learn more at orthonowcare.com or call (954) 834-6648

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SOURCE OrthoNOW Doral, LLC