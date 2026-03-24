Don't Wait Weeks For Orthopedic Care -- Walk Into the New OrthoNOW Coconut Grove Today

With millions living with untreated pain and wait times for orthopedic appointments continuing to grow, one of South Florida's leading orthopedic urgent care providers is expanding into the Coral Gables area — delivering fast, expert treatment with walk-in access.

MIAMI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoNOW, one of Florida's first specialized orthopedic urgent care practices, has opened its third location in Coconut Grove at 2734 SW 37th Avenue — just one mile south of Miracle Mile. The new clinic brings same-day orthopedic care closer to patients in Coral Gables, Brickell, and the surrounding communities. Located in a shared space with the renowned Miami Hand Center, the opening marks the latest step in OrthoNOW's expansion across South Florida.

For millions of Americans, getting the right care for an orthopedic injury or pain condition remains frustratingly difficult. Hinge Health reports that in 2026 musculoskeletal conditions affected nearly 40% of adults — yet more than half reported significant challenges and uncertainty when seeking care. Unfortunately, when treatment was delayed, 70% experienced worsening pain.

OrthoNOW was built to solve that problem. Whether it is a sprained ankle from a weekend soccer game, chronic back pain that will not go away, an arthritis flare-up, or a workplace injury, patients can walk in or schedule an appointment — including after hours and weekends — receive an X-ray, diagnosis, and begin meaningful treatment on their first visit. No waiting two weeks to be seen. No paying for a visit that ends with "you'll need to see someone else."

Get in. Get treated. Get back.

"When you're hurt, the last thing you want is to wait weeks — in pain — to be seen by a specialist, or sit in an emergency room for hours," said Barry Tanner, President of OrthoNOW. "Our model is different. We get patients in quickly, provide a diagnosis with on-site imaging, and start treatment right then. Sometimes all you need is a boot, an injection, or a PT referral. And if you do need a specialist, we'll tell you and get you connected with the right one."

"That's why we're growing — more people in Miami are discovering there's a better option," said Jake Freeman, Director of Growth and Partnerships. "Our patients are typically in and out in under 65 minutes — including the wait, imaging, diagnosis, and treatment. We want OrthoNOW to be the first place people think of when they have an injury or pain that needs to be treated now."

Expansion across South Florida

The Coconut Grove clinic joins OrthoNOW's existing locations in Doral (at NW 36th Street and Palmetto Expressway) and on Biscayne Boulevard (at NE 68th Street). Together, the three clinics see thousands of patients a month and treat a wide range of orthopedic needs — from fractures and sprains to arthritis, sports injuries, and workers' compensation cases.

Walk-in or scheduled appointments are welcome at all three locations. OrthoNOW accepts the vast majority of insurance plans and offers competitive self-pay prices.

Beyond Urgent Care: Advanced Treatment and Community Partnerships

OrthoNOW also offers advanced therapies including on-site MRI imaging (at Doral), platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, and cortisone injections — services that typically require multiple appointments and long wait times elsewhere. Beyond patient care, OrthoNOW is actively partnering with local sports leagues, school athletic programs, and community organizations across Miami. To learn more about sponsorships, event support, or how OrthoNOW can serve your organization, reach out at [email protected].

For more information or to schedule a visit, see orthonowcare.com or call (305) 707-2442.

About OrthoNOW

With more than 14 years of experience, OrthoNOW is one of Florida's first specialized orthopedic urgent care centers. The company operates three Miami locations — Doral, Biscayne, and Coconut Grove — with walk-in access to same-day diagnosis and treatment. Each clinic is equipped with on-site X-ray imaging and a team of clinicians trained in musculoskeletal/orthopedic conditions. OrthoNOW's mission is simple: make high-quality orthopedic care accessible, with meaningful treatment in the first visit. Get in. Get treated. Get back. Learn more at orthonowcare.com.

SOURCE OrthoNOW Doral, LLC