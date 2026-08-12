Osara Health Marks 10 Years with Global Call to Make Cancer Support Beyond Treatment Standard

Launched to mark the company's 10th anniversary, Osara Health's Global Cancer Support Declaration has already secured signatures from healthcare professionals worldwide.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osara Health, a global digital health company focused on the human experience of cancer care, marks 10 years since its founding with 527 healthcare professionals signing its Global Cancer Support Declaration.

Launched earlier this year, the declaration calls for people living with and beyond cancer to receive support that extends beyond treatment. Signatories include oncologists and cancer specialists worldwide, with a goal of 2,000 signatures by year-end.

Osara Health celebrates 10 years of supporting the human side of cancer.

Founded in 2016, Osara Health delivers cancer support programs through leading insurers and employers across the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The milestone comes as cancer's impact on working-age populations grows. 45% of cancer diagnoses occur during working life, while improving survival means more people are living with and beyond cancer.

Today, Osara Health supports more than 11 million covered lives through partnerships with organizations including MetLife, Manulife, Guardian, Allstate Benefits, nib, GMHBA, and UniMed. Its programs are backed by more than 11 peer-reviewed studies, including recent findings published in JMIR Cancer in 2026 showing significant improvements in physical and mental health outcomes.

"As an oncologist, I watched people receive excellent treatment and then return home to manage fear, fatigue, work, and family largely on their own. Osara Health was founded to address the human side of cancer: how people feel, function, and live after diagnosis. Seeing colleagues around the world put their names to that belief is the best anniversary gift we could ask for," said Dr Raghav Murali-Ganesh, CEO, Co-Founder of Osara Health, and Radiation Oncologist.

"We started with an app, but the lesson of our first decade is simple: people do better when someone is in their corner between appointments," said Tim Atkins, Co-Founder and COO of Osara Health. "The declaration is an invitation to make that support standard, wherever someone is diagnosed."

To mark the anniversary, Osara Health has released 10 Years Supporting the Human Side of Cancer, available at https://osarahealth.com/2026-declaration.

About Osara Health

Osara Health is a global digital health company transforming the human side of cancer care through evidence-based behavior change science, human coaching, and digital tools. Learn more at osarahealth.com.

Media Contact

Paul Oganyan, Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Osara Health