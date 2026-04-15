Osara Health Publishes New Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrating Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Physical and Mental Health for People With Cancer

Findings published in JMIR Cancer show measurable health gains for Osara Health participants, adding to a growing evidence base including a 25:1 independently validated return on investment.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osara Health, a global digital health company focused on the human experience of cancer care, today announced a new peer-reviewed study showing statistically significant improvements in both physical and mental health for people living with cancer.

The study, published in JMIR Cancer, evaluated a combined telehealth coaching and mobile app intervention across 89 participants with a range of cancer diagnoses using the PROMIS-10 Global Health Short Form.

Osara Health's Cancer Coach program combines telehealth coaching with a mobile app to support people with cancer through treatment and recovery.

Key findings include:

An average 4.43-point improvement in physical health and 4.58-point improvement in mental health (both P < .001), meeting thresholds for minimal important clinical change

Significant improvements in everyday physical functioning, fatigue, and emotional wellbeing

A shift in average mental health status from "good" to "very good" following program participation

"When people with cancer are supported to actively engage in their own health, emotionally, physically, and behaviorally, we see measurable improvements in outcomes that matter to patients, employers, and health systems," said Dr Joanne Lewis, lead author and researcher at Osara Health and the University of Notre Dame Australia.

The publication follows Swiss Re's independent Rehabilitation Watch 2025 report, which confirmed a 25:1 return on investment for cancer-specific rehabilitation within the Australian life insurance sector. Osara Health was a contributing provider, delivering 91% of the cancer support program data analyzed. Cancer customers achieved the highest return-to-work rate of any condition at 71%.

"Cancer support cannot stop at clinical treatment alone," said Dr Raghav Murali-Ganesh, CEO, Co-Founder, and Radiation Oncologist at Osara Health. "Addressing the human side of a diagnosis is essential to better outcomes. We now have both the clinical and commercial evidence that structured cancer support delivers real results."

About the Study

Conducted by researchers from Osara Health with partners at the University of Notre Dame Australia, University of Sydney, Cedars-Sinai Health System, and University of Bristol. Full study

About Osara Health

Osara Health combines behavior change science, human coaching, and digital tools to support people and organizations affected by cancer, partnering with insurers and employers across the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. osarahealth.com

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SOURCE Osara Health