O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards Fellowship to Data Analyst Who Exposed America's Drug Pricing Dysfunction

Eric Pachman awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to expand Data 4 The People, a research organization serving journalists, nonprofits and communities

GREENWICH, Conn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Eric Pachman, a data analyst and researcher based in Dayton, Ohio.

2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow Eric Pachman who will be working to expand Data 4 The People, a research organization serving journalists, nonprofits and communities.

Pachman will use the fellowship to continue building Data 4 The People (D4TP), a public-interest research and storytelling organization he founded in 2025 to make data-driven analysis accessible to those who cannot afford it. Commissioned research is slow and expensive, so it is typically available only to large organizations. By integrating AI throughout its workflow, D4TP aims to make data analysis tools available to nonprofits, community advocates, local journalists and ordinary people. Over the next year, Pachman will focus on three priorities: rescuing public datasets at risk of disappearing, training AI models on D4TP's analytical methods to lower costs and speed up output, and partnering with local newsrooms to provide the data infrastructure that community journalism needs but cannot afford to build itself.

A chemical engineering graduate of the University of Florida, Pachman holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and has held data analysis roles at companies including Morgan Stanley and CSX Corporation. After serving as president of a chain of community pharmacies, he encountered the dysfunction of the country's drug pricing system and co-founded 46brooklyn Research, a nonprofit that uses data visualization to expose inefficiencies in U.S. drug pricing, and 3 Axis Advisors, a data consultancy serving government and private-sector clients. His work contributed to an Ohio auditor investigation that uncovered nearly $225 million in pharmacy benefit manager spread pricing within Ohio's Medicaid program in a single year, helped drive policy changes in more than a dozen states, and informed the restructuring of New York's $2 billion Medicaid drug benefit.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Eric has already shown what one person with the right data can accomplish. We're delighted to help him give the power of data analysis to everyone."

"For most of my life, I've witnessed people twist data to win arguments rather than to understand the world," said Pachman. "I've spent a decade trying to change that. With the O'Shaughnessy Fellowship, I'm finally going to be able to build the solution. My goal is to help people learn to use data to see the world through someone else's eyes."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Pachman is the seventh fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website.

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2027. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures