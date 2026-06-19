O'Shaughnessy Ventures Backs Writer Telling the Human Story of Science

Jolie Gan awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to grow The Distressed Scientists' Department, a publication bringing science to life through writing, print and live exhibitions

GREENWICH, Conn., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Jolie Gan, a writer based in San Francisco, California.

2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow Jolie Gan who will grow The Distressed Scientists' Department, a publication bringing science to life through writing, print and live exhibitions.

Gan will use the fellowship to continue building The Distressed Scientists' Department (TDSD), a publication that treats science as a cultural subject by exploring its history, aesthetics and overlap with art. TDSD covers stories typically overlooked by results-focused coverage, including failed experiments, the people behind the research and the process of discovery. Each themed edition immerses readers in a single scientific idea, pairing writers, researchers and artists in print and in live exhibitions. Over the next year, Gan plans to turn this format into a repeatable model, laying the foundation to grow TDSD from a publication into a lasting science-culture institution.

After studying computational neuroscience at MIT, Gan left academia to pursue science storytelling. She launched the first volume of TDSD in November 2025 at an event attended by more than 350 people, with backing from sponsors including the venture capital firm Pebblebed and science publisher Asimov Press. Her writing has appeared in publications including Core Memory and Asterisk Magazine, and she has co-curated exhibitions at San Francisco's Chase Center and the MIT Media Lab. She has also directed operations at a synthetic data startup, advised early-stage biotech teams and helped develop health policy and risk models for the Canadian government. Her work has been supported by Fulbright Canada, Emergent Ventures and the Laidlaw Foundation, among others.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Scientific research is too exciting to be confined to stuffy journals. Jolie understands that, and she is building something that lets people experience the thrill of science the way they experience art."

"O'Shaughnessy Ventures understands that the people, money and attention shaping science don't move through the old institutions the way they used to," said Gan. "Finding and reframing this kind of work early is how the next century of scientific progress will get shaped and told. I'm honored to be among people who see that shift coming."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Gan is the eighth fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website.

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2027. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures