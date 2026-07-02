O'Shaughnessy Ventures Funds Researcher Classifying Chronic Pain

Alex Araki awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to develop the first diagnostic test that identifies different types of chronic pain

GREENWICH, Conn., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Alex Araki, a drug discovery researcher based in London.

2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow Alex Araki

Araki will use the fellowship to build a philanthropic research initiative aimed at identifying different types of chronic pain. Chronic pain is currently diagnosed and treated as a single condition, even though its underlying biology varies widely from patient to patient, leaving clinicians to rely largely on trial and error. Araki's program seeks to change that by combining brain imaging with analysis of blood and saliva to detect the biological signatures that distinguish one type of chronic pain from another, much as a blood test identifies blood type. Over the next 12 months, he intends to build a working prototype, laying the groundwork for a fast, low-cost and non-invasive test.

A chronic pain patient himself, Araki has spent the past decade researching treatments for aging-related diseases. As a teenager, he worked on CRISPR research at Yale and later at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He then joined Gordian Biotechnology, a longevity startup in San Francisco, where he searched for drugs to treat heart failure and osteoarthritis. In 2025, he began developing his chronic pain program as a fellow at Renaissance Philanthropy. He writes online about science and his own experiences, and advises and invests in biotech startups and philanthropic organizations. His work has also been supported by Emergent Ventures.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Chronic pain affects hundreds of millions of people, yet we still treat it as one condition when it really is many. Alex is determined to change that, and he brings a rare mix of scientific depth and personal conviction to the problem."

"Chronic pain is a civilization-scale problem with solutions finally within the realm of the possible," said Araki. "Receiving the O'Shaughnessy Fellowship is a transformational moment that brings us one step closer to a world without chronic pain."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Araki is the tenth fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website.

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2027. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures