OSIS Introduces Comprehensive Managed Services Model to Strengthen Healthcare Technology Environments

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSIS today announced the launch of its enhanced Managed Services Model, designed specifically to help healthcare organizations move beyond reactive IT support and toward a more strategic, secure, and reliable technology environment.

With the increasing complexity of healthcare technology systems, rising cybersecurity threats, and growing regulatory expectations, many organizations struggle to balance daily IT operations with long-term planning and risk management. OSIS' Managed Services Model addresses these challenges by delivering a flexible, comprehensive approach to technology support and leadership.

"Smart IT. Stronger Healthcare." is the foundation of the OSIS approach—providing more than traditional IT support by offering a complete technology partnership tailored to each organization's needs.

A More Strategic Approach to Managed Services - Unlike rigid service packages, OSIS offers a customizable model that allows healthcare organizations to engage in the areas where they need the most support. Services can be implemented independently or combined to create a fully integrated technology strategy.

Core service areas include:

Strategic Virtual CIO (vCIO) Leadership - provides executive-level guidance, including technology roadmap development, IT governance, and budget planning—without the cost of a full-time CIO.

- provides executive-level guidance, including technology roadmap development, IT governance, and budget planning—without the cost of a full-time CIO. Security Risk Assessments (SRA) & Cybersecurity Services - helps organizations proactively identify risks, implement best practices, and strengthen their overall security posture in an increasingly threat-heavy landscape.

- helps organizations proactively identify risks, implement best practices, and strengthen their overall security posture in an increasingly threat-heavy landscape. Managed IT Support - ensures reliable day-to-day operations through system monitoring, endpoint management, and responsive user support.

- ensures reliable day-to-day operations through system monitoring, endpoint management, and responsive user support. Technology Readiness Assessments - prepare organizations for major initiatives such as EHR transitions, infrastructure upgrades, and digital transformation efforts.

This flexible structure enables organizations to scale services based on their size, internal resources, and priorities.

Built for the Realities of Healthcare - Healthcare organizations rely on technology for everything from clinical care to compliance and data protection. OSIS' approach is designed with these realities in mind—delivering healthcare-focused expertise alongside practical, actionable guidance.

Organizations partnering with OSIS benefit from:

Improved visibility into technology risks and needs

Stronger alignment between IT strategy and organizational goals

Reduced operational burden on internal teams

Enhanced cybersecurity readiness

Reliable, day-to-day IT performance

Moving from Reactive to Resilient - By combining strategic leadership, operational support, and proactive security, OSIS enables healthcare organizations to shift from reacting to technology challenges to building resilient, future-ready environments.

Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about OSIS Managed Services can visit our website or connect directly with the OSIS team to discuss your current technology challenges and goals at [email protected].

SOURCE OSIS