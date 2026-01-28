OSIS Launches Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services for Community Health Centers

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSIS, a non-profit healthcare IT service organization dedicated to supporting healthcare safety net providers nationwide, announced the launch of its comprehensive cybersecurity offering. Designed specifically to meet the regulatory compliance requirements of health centers, the new service line provides flexible, scalable solutions that strengthen security, reduce operational risk, and allow organizations to remain focused on patient care.

The enhanced offerings include two tiered packages—Analyze and SecureCare—enabling health centers to select the appropriate level of cybersecurity services based on their security maturity and operational needs.

OSIS' cybersecurity services are built on a comprehensive framework that includes SRA remediation recommendations, proactive monitoring and threat detection, healthcare-focused compliance consulting, and 24/7 optimized and monitored network support.

The Analyze Package delivers a white-glove security risk assessment, including HIPAA compliance gap analysis, review of penetration testing findings, and a prioritized remediation roadmap. This package provides health centers with a clear understanding of their risk landscape and compliance status before investing in remediation.

The SecureCare Package builds on the Analyze Package by adding remediation and ongoing protection. Services could include M365 Defender and CIS Controls implementation, multi-factor authentication deployment, enhanced tenant security protection, 24/7 security monitoring with incident response, and regular security posture reviews. This package is designed for organizations seeking continuous improvement and operational peace of mind.

To support the successful delivery and continued growth of this expanded service line, OSIS has appointed Joy Snyder as Vice President of Product Strategy. Snyder brings more than 30 years of healthcare IT experience, including extensive product management experience with NextGen solutions.

"Joy has a remarkable track record of helping organizations enhance patient care and streamline their operations," said Jeff Lowrance, CEO of OSIS. "As OSIS expands our cybersecurity offerings, Joy's strategic insight and deep understanding of the healthcare technology landscape will strengthen our ability to help new and existing OSIS clients optimize their solutions so they can focus on caring for their communities."

In her new role, Snyder will help guide the strategic direction of OSIS' cybersecurity offering and future evolution of managed services offerings.

"I'm thrilled to join an organization so deeply committed to strengthening healthcare in local communities," Snyder said. "I look forward to helping shape solutions that make a measurable difference in how Healthcare Safety Net Providers deliver care."

For more information about OSIS' cybersecurity offerings, please email [email protected].

SOURCE OSIS