ÖSSUR RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH HUNTER WOODHALL THROUGH 2028

Paralympic Gold Medalist and Team Össur Athlete to Continue Prosthetics

Collaboration Through the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Össur, a global leader in prosthetics innovation, today announced the renewal of its exclusive partnership with Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall, extending a relationship that has spanned more than a decade, through the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

The renewed agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing human performance, accelerating innovation in prosthetic technology, and expanding possibilities for people living with limb loss and limb difference.

Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall and Össur, a global leader in prosthetics innovation, today announced the renewal of its exclusive partnership, extending a relationship that has spanned more than a decade, through the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games. PHOTO COURTESY OF ÖSSUR

Woodhall has relied on Össur prosthetic solutions throughout his athletic career and daily life. As a member of Team Össur, he has worked with the company's engineers, clinicians, and researchers to help advance prosthetic technologies while establishing himself as one of the most accomplished and influential athletes in adaptive sport.

"Hunter has been a valued member of Team Össur for many years, and we're very proud to continue our collaboration," said Sveinn Sölvason, President and CEO of Embla Medical, parent company of Össur. "His passion for pushing boundaries and expanding opportunities for people with limb loss and limb difference aligns closely with our purpose of improving people's mobility and helping more people live a Life Without Limitations. Our continuing partnership reflects what can be achieved when athletes, clinicians, engineers, and researchers work together to challenge possibilities and drive innovation."

As Woodhall's long-standing prosthetics partner, Össur contributes its patented running blade technology, including the iconic Cheetah® sports prostheses, as well as scientific expertise and state-of-the-art research related to prosthetic blade performance and biomechanics. Through this collaboration, Össur and Hunter are helping expand understanding of the relationship between athlete, equipment, and performance while contributing knowledge that may benefit future generations of athletes and people living with limb loss or difference.

"Össur has been part of my journey for most of my life as an athlete," said Woodhall. "What makes this relationship special is our shared belief that innovation can help unlock potential and expand what's possible. I'm excited to continue building on that work together as we look ahead to the 2028 Paralympic Games and beyond."

About Össur

Össur is a global leader in prosthetics innovation, helping people live a Life Without Limitations®. A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur focuses on improving people's mobility through the delivery of solutions that advance patient care. Significant investment in research and development has led to over 2,200 patents and numerous award-winning designs, renowned for advancing the Orthotic & Prosthetic (O&P) industry. Össur is part of Embla Medical (Nasdaq Copenhagen: EMBLA) www.ossur.com

SOURCE Össur