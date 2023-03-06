Osteoarthritis therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 8.97% from 2022 to 2027: Growth opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories and Alvogen Iceland ehf among others- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The osteoarthritis therapeutics market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,962.95 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 8.97%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. Abbott Laboratories, Alvogen Iceland ehf, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., Bayer AG, Bioventus LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring BV, Fidia Farmaceutici Spa, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, Pacira BioSciences Inc., Pharmed Ltd., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

What`s New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of osteoarthritis therapeutics market

The market is segmented by product (analgesics and NSAIDs, corticosteriods, viscosupplements, and others) and type (ankle osteoarthritis, hip osteoarthritis, knee osteoarthritis, and others).

The analgesics and NSAIDs segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Chronic joint pain caused by wear and tear is the primary symptom of osteoarthritis. Hence, the treatment approach aims at providing relief for the pain.

caused by wear and tear is the primary symptom of osteoarthritis. Hence, the treatment approach aims at providing relief for the pain. Some of the drugs used to relieve pain in patients with osteoarthritis include analgesics such as acetaminophen and NSAIDs such as Aspirin and CELEBREX

NSAIDs have anti-inflammatory properties, which is increasing their demand.

Several manufacturers have developed NSAID-derived drug conjugates and advanced drug delivery systems for NSAIDs. For instance, Pfizer and Eli Lilly have developed a monoclonal antibody (tanezumab) for the management of chronic pain in patients with osteoarthritis.

for NSAIDs. For instance, Pfizer and Eli Lilly have developed a monoclonal antibody (tanezumab) for the management of chronic pain in patients with osteoarthritis. Such product launches will contribute to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and

region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) , view a PDF

sample!

What are the key data covered in this osteoarthritis therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of osteoarthritis therapeutics market vendors

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,962.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Alvogen Iceland ehf, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., Bayer AG, Bioventus LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring BV, Fidia Farmaceutici Spa, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, Pacira BioSciences Inc., Pharmed Ltd., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

