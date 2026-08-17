Otis to Provide More Than 250 Elevators and Escalators to Tianjin 117 Tower, China's New Supertall Landmark

Otis will return to the building to modernize existing elevators and support the next phase of development

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis has been selected once again to provide advanced modernization and vertical transportation solutions for Tianjin 117 Tower, a nearly 600-meter supertall landmark. It is the tallest building currently under construction in China and when complete, it will be China's third-tallest building, and host China's highest occupied floor at more than 584 meters1. Otis will provide 251 elevators and escalators across the tower, helping raise China's urban skyline to new heights. Otis (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, service and modernization company.

An Otis SkyMotion™ machine, which powers the Otis SkyRise™ elevator, is hoisted into the Tianjin 117 Tower. Otis will provide 251 elevators and escalators to the tower.

The project brings together Otis' global high-rise expertise and innovation strength in China.

"Tianjin 117 Tower is an extraordinary project that reflects the future of high-rise mobility in China," said Sally Loh, President, Otis Greater China. "By combining our pioneering Otis SkyRise technology, digital service capabilities and local manufacturing expertise, Otis is proud to support this landmark and help shape how people move through, experience and interact with one of China's most ambitious developments."

Named for its 117 above-ground floors, Tianjin 117 Tower is located in Tianjin, North China, and rises to a structural height of nearly 600 meters.

Otis was selected to provide elevators and escalators to the Tianjin 117 Tower in its first phase of construction in 2013, and now has been selected as the sole provider of the project's integrated vertical transportation solution. Otis will modernize and refurbish existing elevators and escalators, install new ones, and provide expert Service designed to help the tower operate safely, reliably and efficiently.

Record-Setting High-Rise Technology

The Tianjin 117 project is poised to set four high-rise mobility records:

53 Otis SkyRise double-deck and super double-deck elevators, the most Otis double-deck elevators in a single building.

2 Otis SkyRise elevators with maximum rises of more than 597 meters, the world's longest elevator hoistways in a building 2 .

. 3 Otis SkyRise super double-deck elevators traveling at up to 10 meters per second and reaching up to 463 meters, making them Otis' fastest and highest-rise super double-deck elevators of their kind.

2 Otis SkyRise double-deck elevators traveling at speeds of up to 12 meters per second, the fastest in the Otis portfolio.

Integrated Solutions Designed for Performance and Efficiency

High-speed ride comfort: Otis SkyRise elevators use aerodynamic cab design, computational fluid dynamics simulation and wind-tunnel testing to help reduce wind noise and pressure changes.

Otis SkyRise elevators use aerodynamic cab design, computational fluid dynamics simulation and wind-tunnel testing to help reduce wind noise and pressure changes. Energy efficiency: Otis ReGen™ drive technology feeds electrical energy back into the building power grid during braking, which can then be used to drive other equipment in the building.

Otis ReGen™ drive technology feeds electrical energy back into the building power grid during braking, which can then be used to drive other equipment in the building. Connected performance: The Otis Panorama™ 3 elevator management system and Otis ONE™ IoT service technology use real-time monitoring, traffic forecasting, intelligent dispatching and data-driven insights to support reliable operations and predictive maintenance.

The solutions for Tianjin 117 Tower also include digitally native Otis Gen3™ elevators, and Otis Link™ and Public escalators. Together, these solutions show how Otis combines product innovation, digital capability and service expertise to support customers' most demanding mobility needs.

Delivering at Scale

The scale and complexity of Tianjin 117 Tower require disciplined execution and rigorous attention to safety, quality and schedule. Otis mobilized a strong project team to manage design, installation, commissioning, inspection and project management while working closely with the customer to accelerate progress and maintain strict execution standards.

To meet demanding project timelines, more than 100 Otis field professionals remained working on site during the Spring Festival period, reflecting Otis' capabilities and dedication to coordinate complex work at scale and deliver for customers on major engineering projects.

The project reinforces Otis' proven strength in high-rise mobility and long-term commitment to supporting China's urban development through safe, smart and connected movement.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

What equipment is Otis providing to the Tianjin 117 Tower?

The Tianjin 117 Tower is the tallest building currently under construction in China. At 596.6 meters, when completed, it will be the tallest building in northern China, the third-tallest building in China, and it will have the highest occupied floor in China, at 584.1 meters.

Otis was selected to provide elevators and escalators to the building in its first phase of construction in 2013, and now will modernize and refurbish existing elevators and escalators and install new ones.

Otis is providing a total of 251 elevators and escalators for the Tianjin 117 Tower, including Otis SkyRise elevators in single, double and super double-deck configurations, digitally native Otis Gen3 elevators, Otis Link escalators, designed for commercial settings, and Otis Public escalators designed for high-traffic infrastructure environments.

What elevator records will the Tianjin 117 Tower hold?

The Tianjin 117 Tower will host the world's longest elevator hoistway in a building at more than 597 meters and the tallest Otis super double-deck elevator in the world at 463 meters. It will also have the most Otis double-deck elevators of any building at 53, and the fastest Otis double-deck elevators, with two units operating at 12 meters per second.

What are double-deck and super double-deck elevators?

Double-deck elevators have two cabs stacked on top of one another to serve adjacent floors with a single elevator hoistway. This can reduce elevator core space by up to 30 percent compared to using single-deck elevators. Super double-deck elevators similarly use two cabs, with a mechanism to adjust the distance between the cabs during travel to accommodate buildings with varying floor heights.

1 https://www.skyscrapercenter.com/building/tianjin-117-building/73 (Note: project-related information referenced in this release is based on information provided by the project stakeholders and other third parties.)

2 https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/106868-tallest-elevator-in-a-building

Media Contact: Ed Jacovino, [email protected], +1 (860) 674-3351

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation