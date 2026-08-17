OtterBox Launches Sole Series Featuring Realtree®: Inspired by the Outdoors, Built for Everywhere

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox and Realtree® expand their longstanding collaboration with the introduction of Sole Series1 featuring Realtree, a new line of protective phone cases that blends authentic outdoor heritage with bold, modern design.

Designed to move from the trail to everyday life, OtterBox Sole Series featuring Realtree® combines outdoor-inspired style, dependable drop protection and MagSafe compatibility. OtterBox Sole Series featuring Realtree® is available in three distinctive colorways: Overgrowth, Skyline and Ignite, each showcasing a unique Realtree Edge™ camouflage pattern and premium textured finish.

Wrapped in genuine Realtree Edge™ fabric and finished with a grippy, tread-inspired profile, the new Sole Series collection delivers a distinctive look and feel without compromising the protection OtterBox is known for. Every case showcases a one-of-a-kind camouflage pattern within three textured colorways that are equally fitting for the trails as they are for city streets: Overgrowth (an earthy, green-grey hue), Skyline (bright sky blue) and Ignite (vivid orange).

Sole Series is built for people who move seamlessly from outdoor adventures to everyday commutes. This new design with Realtree draws tactical inspiration from performance footwear and outerwear to fuse rugged protection with an elevated aesthetic. Whether you're capturing content, navigating trails or tackling everyday life, Sole Series featuring Realtree delivers premium, functional features, including:

5X tested to military drop standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) for dependable protection

Authentic, precision-cut Realtree® Edge™ fabric that creates a unique pattern on every case

High-ridge tread around the case edge for a secure, confident grip

Detachable finger loop for comfortable carrying and added convenience

Raised edges that protect the camera and screen

Built-in magnets engineered to work seamlessly with MagSafe accessories

Integrated Camera Control button for intuitive swiping, clicking and capturing

Constructed with a minimum of 75% recycled content

Complete your device protection by pairing Sole Series featuring Realtree with OtterBox Glass screen protection for edge-to-edge defense.

OtterBox Sole Series featuring Realtree is available at OtterBox.com for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max for $59.99.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.



For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Sole Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox