Ottobock Elevates 40-Year Paralympic Games Legacy as Official LA28 Paralympic Games Supporter

The partnership highlights a shared commitment to expanding access to sport, from grassroots participation to Paralympic excellence

LOS ANGELES and DUDERSTADT, Germany, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ottobock, a global MedTech champion in prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons, has been named an Official Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Wheelchair Repair Service Provider and Official Supporter of the LA28 Paralympic Games.

LA28 Paralympic Games and Ottobock partner on their shared commitment to expanding access to sport.

The Official Supporter designation elevates Ottobock's long-standing role as the Paralympic Games on-site technical service partner into a formal partnership with LA28. For nearly four decades, Ottobock technicians have operated free-of-charge repair and maintenance workshops at the Paralympic Games, keeping athletes on the field when prostheses, orthoses, wheelchairs and other assistive devices need urgent attention. Through this partnership, the LA28 Games provides an unprecedented stage to advance Ottobock's mission of expanding access to movement and mobility for all.

"We are proud and excited to continue our Paralympic journey in Los Angeles. For us, this partnership is about much more than technical service – it is about trust, reliability and helping athletes perform at their very best on the world's biggest stage," said Peter Franzel, Head of Global Events, Exhibitions & Sports at Ottobock. "The Paralympic Games have been part of Ottobock's DNA for decades, and we are looking forward to bringing our expertise, our passion and our team spirit to the LA28 Paralympic Games."

"Ottobock's dedication to the Paralympic Movement over the past forty years makes them a natural partner for LA28," said Ileana Rodriguez, Paralympian and LA28 Vice President of Paralympic Strategy and Relations. "This partnership goes beyond technical service; it is about a mutual mission to expand access to movement for all."

"The U.S. is one of the most dynamic markets for innovation in mobility and adaptive sport, but what truly drives our engagement here is the community," said Jan-Philip Rahmann, Executive Director Marketing & Digital Sales, Ottobock North America. "With initiatives like Full Circle Movement, including our event here in Los Angeles, we are creating spaces where people can experience what is possible, connect with others and take their first or next step in sport. These moments are an essential bridge on the road to the LA28 Paralympic Games. Through this partnership we can bring the message of movement for all to even more people."

The announcement comes during Ottobock's Full Circle Movement event at Angel City Games, a series of free, inclusive community experiences for people of all ages and mobility levels living with limb loss or limb difference. Here, participants can trial cutting-edge prosthetic technology, train alongside adaptive sports coaches and connect with a community that understands what movement means to them.

A key connection between both worlds is Ezra Frech. The Paralympic champion, Ottobock Ambassador and co-founder of Angel City Sports, has helped position Los Angeles as a leading hub for adaptive sport.

"Los Angeles has an incredible opportunity to show the world what inclusive sport can look like from grassroots participation all the way to the Paralympic stage," said Ezra Frech. "It's part of the reason I co-founded Angel City Sports because I believed this city could become the center of adaptive sport in America. That's why this moment matters. Partnerships like this create visibility, opportunity and belief, helping the next generation see what they can achieve through sport."

As Los Angeles prepares to host the world in 2028, Ottobock's expanded partnership reflects a shared belief that sport can change perceptions by expanding accessibility and strengthening inclusion for people with disabilities at every level of participation. From first-time participants to Paralympic champions, the company remains committed to advancing the Paralympic movement and creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to move, compete and thrive.

About the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to allocate more quota spots to women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality and ticketing with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

About Ottobock

Ottobock, a listed global MedTech champion, combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovative strength in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and is driving the digitalization of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has business activities in 45 countries with nearly 9,300 employees (FTEs) worldwide and operates the largest international patient care network with around 420 patient care clinics. Ottobock is shaping the future of human bionics with a strong R&D ratio in the products and components business and over 2,600 patents and patent applications. Ottobock's mission of improving freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company's DNA, as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympics since 1988.

SOURCE Ottobock