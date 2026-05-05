Ottobock and Angel City Sports Expand Partnership at Angel City Games, Advancing Adaptive Sport on the Road to LA28

Full Circle Movement Event and The Athlete's Corner return this June, bringing athletes, clinicians, and community together in Los Angeles

AUSTIN, Texas and LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ottobock, a global leader in prosthetics and orthotics, is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with Angel City Sports at the 2026 Angel City Games this June. Together, the organizations will once again deliver the Full Circle Movement event and The Athlete's Corner, reinforcing a shared commitment to expanding access to adaptive sport and building momentum toward the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

Ottobock and Angel City Games collaborating on Full Circle Movement

Now a cornerstone of the Angel City Games experience, Ottobock's Full Circle Movement event invites members of the limb loss and limb difference community of all ages and abilities to explore movement in an inclusive, supportive environment. Taking place on Friday, June 26, the event offers hands-on opportunities to trial cutting-edge prosthetic technology, receive expert coaching, and connect with a vibrant adaptive sports community.

"Our partnership with Angel City Sports reflects a shared belief that movement should be accessible to everyone," said Melissa Langley, Director of Marketing Communications at Ottobock North America. "As we look ahead to LA28, moments like these are critical in building pathways for athletes, raising awareness, and strengthening the community that supports them."

Building on a Legacy of Impact

Ottobock's presence at Angel City Games is rooted in decades of leadership in adaptive sport. As the official Technical Service Partner for the Paralympic Games since 1988, Ottobock has supported tens of thousands of athletes by providing on-site prosthetic and orthotic repairs and adjustments during competition, regardless of manufacturer.

That same spirit carries into Angel City Games, where community, inclusivity, and access to movement take center stage. Athletes of all backgrounds and ability levels come together to try new activities, build confidence, and connect through sport in a supportive environment.

Elevating Education Through The Athlete's Corner

Ahead of the Full Circle Movement event, Ottobock will host The Athlete's Corner, an exclusive continuing education experience for clinicians and healthcare professionals on Thursday, June 25 in Torrance, California.

Designed for prosthetists, physical therapists, and other mobility specialists, The Athlete's Corner provides in-depth training on running prosthetic technology, clinical decision-making, and best practices for supporting adaptive athletes. Attendees can earn continuing education credits while gaining hands-on insights from leading experts in the field. This year's event will also feature elite prosthetic technical support led by Ottobock clinical experts, ensuring clinical assistance is available to athletes should an issue arise with their prosthesis, ensuring they are still able to compete.

"The Athlete's Corner is about equipping clinicians with the tools and knowledge to better serve their patients," said Lucas Crisanti, Head Coach of Full Circle Movement and Clinical Instructor of The Athlete's Corner. "When clinicians feel confident, athletes feel empowered."

A Shared Vision for the Future

The partnership is further strengthened by the leadership of Ezra Frech, co-founder of Angel City Sports and an Ottobock global ambassador. Frech's advocacy and lived experience continue to shape the mission of both organizations, emphasizing opportunity, visibility, and equity in sport.

As Los Angeles prepares to host the world in 2028, Ottobock and Angel City Sports are working together to ensure that adaptive athletes are not only included but celebrated.

"Events like Angel City Games are more than competition," said Frech. "They're about showing what's possible and creating space for the next generation of athletes to see themselves in sport."

Join the Movement

The 2026 Angel City Games will take place June 26–28 in Southern California, with Ottobock's Full Circle Movement event featured on Day 1. Athletes, clinicians, and community members are encouraged to participate, volunteer, or attend and experience the power of adaptive sport firsthand. Registration can be found here.

About Ottobock

Ottobock is a global leader in prosthetic, orthotic, and mobility solutions, dedicated to improving quality of life for people with mobility challenges. As the official technical service provider for the Paralympic Games since 1988, Ottobock combines innovation, clinical expertise, and a commitment to human empowerment. Learn more.

About Angel City Sports

Angel City Sports is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, providing free access to year-round adaptive sport opportunities, fostering physical, mental, and emotional wellness for youth, adults, and veterans with physical differences or visual impairments. Angel City Sports supports athletes of all ages and skill levels working toward a future where every child and adult in the United States with a physical disability lives a healthy, active, and optimized life. Learn More: angelcitysports.org

SOURCE Ottobock