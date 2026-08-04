Ouma Health Expands National Maternal-Fetal Medicine Network with Acquisition of New England Practice

The acquisition deepens Ouma's clinical network across New England and advances its national strategy to expand access to MFM care close to home.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ouma Health, the nation's largest independent maternity telemedicine company and the only one founded and led by maternal-fetal medicine (MFM) physicians, today announced the acquisition of a multisite MFM practice led by Tamara Takoudes, MD. The transaction adds established clinical locations to Ouma's growing national network and strengthens longstanding relationships with hospitals, imaging centers, birth centers and community obstetric practices across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

"This acquisition advances Ouma's mission to broaden access to expert maternity care and reinforces Ouma as a destination for MFM physicians who want to pair innovation and clinical impact with sustainable, fulfilling careers," said Sina Haeri, MD, CEO of Ouma Health. "Dr. Takoudes has built a highly respected practice and enduring relationships across New England. Together, we can build on that foundation while expanding access to care across the East Coast."

The acquisition immediately expands the clinical resources available to pregnant patients and maternity care providers across New England by pairing Ouma's national teleMFM services and physician network with established in-person care across the region. As MFM workforce shortages continue to limit access to high-risk pregnancy care in many communities, Ouma is working with physician groups, health systems and community practices to build the clinical infrastructure needed to serve patients wherever they live.

"I've always believed that people deserve access to maternal-fetal medicine care within their own communities whenever possible," said Dr. Takoudes. "Joining Ouma allows us to preserve the relationships we've built over decades while gaining the resources and physician network to meet the changing needs of patients and referring providers. Together, we're creating a stronger foundation for high-risk pregnancy care across New England."

The acquisition is part of a broader effort by Ouma to build the clinical infrastructure that American maternity care is losing. As hospitals close labor and delivery units and MFM subspecialists concentrate in a shrinking number of academic centers, the capacity to manage high-risk pregnancy has grown increasingly detached from where patients actually live. Ouma has spent the last several years assembling the pieces required to close that distance: a nationwide MFM physician group, the technology that runs it, and now established in-person practices in the communities it serves, so that health systems, community obstetric practices and health plans can plug into subspecialty capacity rather than compete to recruit it. The company will continue to expand that network organically and through partnerships with physician-owned practices looking for scale without giving up their local identity.

About Ouma Health

Ouma Health is the nation's largest independent maternity telemedicine company, providing care from preconception through postpartum. Founded and led by maternal-fetal medicine specialists, Ouma is committed to expanding access and improving outcomes. The company serves patients in all 50 states through partnerships with major payers, health systems, OB-GYN and midwifery groups, FQHCs, reproductive endocrinology and infertility clinics, third-party reproductive agencies and employers. Ouma's services include maternal-fetal medicine, behavioral health, diabetes management, lactation, addiction medicine, and midwifery.

For more information, visit www.oumahealth.com.

Caroline Gleason ([email protected])

SOURCE Ouma Health