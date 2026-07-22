Ouma Health and Millennium Medical Group Launch Perinatal Link, an Affordable Tele-MFM and Tele-Neonatology Program Built for Community Hospitals

Partnership addresses a critical gap in perinatal care for hospitals delivering fewer than 1,000 babies a year, with no technology or platform fees

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ouma Health, the nation's largest tele-Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM) specialty practice, and Millennium Medical Group (MMG), a leading Neonatology practice serving hospitals and health systems nationwide, today announced the launch of Perinatal Link, a collaborative program delivering affordable, real-time MFM and Neonatology telehealth services designed specifically for community hospitals and critical access facilities with Level 1 and 2 Nurseries.

Perinatal Link directly addresses a long-standing market failure: existing tele-MFM and tele-Neonatology programs have been built and priced for large health systems with more than 1,000 annual deliveries, leaving smaller hospitals, where high-risk deliveries happen every day, without affordable specialist access. For the thousands of U.S. hospitals delivering fewer than 1,000 babies per year, the cost of legacy tele-MFM programs has often exceeded the cost of hiring an in-person MFM specialist, making telehealth a non-starter.

Perinatal Link changes that equation entirely.

"Community hospitals have been underserved by the existing teleMFM market for too long as our industry decided years ago that a hospital delivering 400 babies wasn't worth serving. We think those 400 mothers disagree," said Sina Haeri, MD, MHSA, CEO of Ouma Health. "We built Ouma from the ground up to expand access to expert perinatal care, and Perinatal Link is the most direct expression of that mission yet. Partnering with MMG allows us to offer something the market has never seen: a single, affordable, fully integrated MFM and Neonatology solution for the hospitals that need it most."

"Neonatal emergencies don't announce themselves, and they don't only happen at large academic medical centers," said Snehal Doshi, MD, CEO of Millennium Medical Group. "MMG has spent years building real-time Neonatology coverage for exactly these communities, and joining forces with Ouma through Perinatal Link gives us the ability to deliver a comprehensive perinatal safety net at a price point that finally makes sense for community hospitals."

What Perinatal Link Delivers

Through a single relationship and a single contract, participating hospitals receive live, real-time MFM consultations across the antepartum, intrapartum, and postpartum continuum; live teleNeonatology support for neonatal resuscitation, stabilization, management, and transport decisions; coordinated MFM and Neonatology support that draws on both specialties when clinical complexity demands it; evidence-based clinical protocols and transfer criteria developed for each hospital's individual setting; documentation and order communication support integrated into existing workflows; and no technology or platform fees.

Together, the two organizations bring a combined depth of MFM and Neonatology experience, with a pricing model designed from the ground up for sub-1,000 delivery hospitals.

Hospitals interested in Perinatal Link can learn more at perinatallink.oumahealth.com.

About Ouma Health

Ouma Health is the nation's largest independent, physician-led maternity telehealth practice, providing comprehensive care from preconception through postpartum. Founded and led by maternal-fetal medicine physicians, Ouma is committed to equity, innovation, and outcomes, serving patients in all 50 states through partnerships with major payors, health systems, OB groups, FQHCs, reproductive agencies, and employers. For more information, visit www.oumahealth.com.

About Millennium Medical Group

Millennium Medical Group is a Neonatology practice providing real-time neonatal specialty coverage to hospitals and health systems nationwide. MMG's board-certified neonatologists deliver expert guidance on neonatal resuscitation, stabilization, and care decisions across a broad range of clinical situations. Learn more at mmghealth.com.

CONTACT: Caroline Gleason, Ouma Health, [email protected]

SOURCE Ouma Health