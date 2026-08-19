Ours Privacy Raises $15M Series A to Accelerate Its Privacy-First Growth Marketing and Data Infrastructure Platform for Healthcare

As healthcare navigates increasingly strict data regulations, Ours Privacy gives marketers the full toolkit to run high-impact campaigns while prioritizing patient privacy

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ours Privacy, the HIPAA-compliant customer data platform (CDP) built by healthcare marketers for healthcare marketers, today announced a multiple-times-oversubscribed $15M in Series A funding led by Lightbank and Health Velocity Capital, with participation from existing investors including Rock Health, Lakehouse, TMV, Switch Ventures, Starfire Ventures, GreyMatter and others. As the premier growth marketing and data infrastructure platform engineered for healthcare's compliance requirements, Ours Privacy believes that protecting privacy doesn't just reduce risk, it makes healthcare marketers more effective.

Ours Privacy Raises $15M Series A

For years, healthcare marketers have borrowed their growth and data infrastructure from e-commerce and consumer technology. That approach became a liability in 2022, when the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) clarified that disclosing protected health information to tracking vendors without a signed Business Associate Agreement (BAA) can violate HIPAA, which can result in multi-million-dollar penalties. Regulators have since ramped up enforcement, and nearly half of U.S. states have passed their own privacy laws layering on additional requirements.

Forced to choose between growth and compliance, many marketers turned off tracking technology, losing visibility into campaign performance and the patient journey. Cost-per-click has since risen for more than half of healthcare businesses, making that visibility more critical than ever, both to protect marketing budgets and to help patients find the right care.

Ours Privacy was built with privacy-first infrastructure from day one so healthcare marketers never have to choose between growth and compliance. The platform collects and stitches together data from multiple sources through server-side tracking, giving healthcare marketers the ability to filter out sensitive information before it ever reaches their ad platforms or analytics tools, all from a single system.

"The future of healthcare marketing is privacy-first," said Adam Putterman, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Ours Privacy. "Putting privacy first makes marketing not only safer, but better."

Founders Jessica Holton, Adam Putterman, and Tyler Zey launched the platform in 2024 after struggling to find a compliant way to run marketing and analytics at their telehealth company, Ours Wellness. Unable to find one, they built their own. What began as a compliant CDP became a reimagining of healthcare marketing infrastructure: privacy-first from the start, with every growth tool marketers need built on top of that foundation. When data moves through one compliant system instead of a fragmented stack of tools, compliance becomes the default and marketers can fully control and leverage their data.

"We built Ours Privacy because we lived this problem ourselves," said Tyler Zey, co-founder and chief technology officer of Ours Privacy. "We knew from experience that healthcare marketers deserved a better solution."

Compliance and growth don't have to be in conflict, and Ours Privacy is built to prove it. Alongside compliance mainstays like the web scanner and consent management platform (CMP), Ours Privacy has built growth tools natively into the platform, from A/B testing to advanced analytics. Healthcare marketers get the same caliber of tools available to any other industry, all within a platform designed to put privacy first. Ours Privacy serves over 200 healthcare organizations and counting, from multi-billion-dollar healthcare companies to fast-growing digital health startups.

"Ours Privacy understands healthcare marketers because they are healthcare marketers," said Malachi Mack, director of marketing and communications at Oceans Healthcare. "In an environment where every decision must balance performance, access, data utility, and patient trust, their platform gives our team greater confidence in how we measure and improve the digital experience."

That kind of validation from customers encouraged investors to commit.

"Ours Privacy was an easy investment decision for us. What sold us was the product and customer feedback," said Eric Ong, partner at Lightbank. "Ours Privacy didn't build a compliance layer and call it a day — they built an entire growth stack that rivals anything else on the market, all in one place. Ours Privacy is quickly becoming the backbone of the modern healthcare marketer's tech stack."

"Healthcare has unique regulatory pain points most industries never have to think about, and Ours Privacy designed its entire platform around those constraints from day one," said Saurabh Bhansali, co-founder and managing partner at Health Velocity Capital. "We're excited to back Ours Privacy as it builds the category-defining platform for healthcare marketers."

The Series A funds a bigger version of the bet the founders made in 2024: that the healthcare organizations winning on growth will be the ones treating patient privacy as infrastructure, not an afterthought. This round will accelerate Ours Privacy's investment in its platform to power even more enterprise healthcare organizations.

"We've built the infrastructure that makes prioritizing patient privacy and driving meaningful growth possible, bringing together the data, performance, and compliance healthcare marketers need in a rapidly changing world," said Jessica Holton, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ours Privacy. "This round, alongside our new partners, lets us accelerate that vision and bring it to far more organizations across the industry."

About Ours Privacy

Ours Privacy is a HIPAA-compliant customer data platform (CDP) built by healthcare marketers for healthcare marketers. The platform is trusted by leading health systems, digital health companies, and national medical brands to modernize their marketing while navigating a rapidly evolving privacy environment. Ours Privacy integrates with major channels including Google Ads, Meta Ads, DSPs, EHRs, scheduling platforms, and data warehouses. Learn more at oursprivacy.com.

SOURCE Ours Privacy