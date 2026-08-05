Ourself's Advanced Regenerative Serum Replaces and Outperforms a Three-Product Regimen, Landmark Split-Face Study Shows

In a split-face study, Ourself's Advanced Regenerative Serum delivered greater improvement than a three-product stacked regimen across six of seven aesthetic parameters — while simplifying the routine to a single step and saving patients approximately $330.1

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ourself, a biotech-driven skincare company, today released results from an 8-week split-face study2 in which its Advanced Regenerative Serum (ARS) was evaluated head-to-head against a comparator regimen of three treatment serums used in combination. Under blinded investigator grading, the single ARS-treated side showed greater efficacy than the three-product side in six of seven parameters and tied in the seventh.

The study was evaluated by a blinded investigator, Dr. Carolyn Jacob, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology.

"This was some of the strongest data I've seen from a split-face study" - Dr. Carolyn Jacob Post this

"The study protocol was such that I didn't know it was one serum against three other products, and I had no idea which side was which. I was blown away when I saw these results. Split-face studies are hard to do, and it's hard to detect those nuances, this was some of the strongest data I've seen from a split-face study," said Dr. Jacob, the study's blinded investigator.

Study Design

Over eight weeks, subjects applied Advanced Regenerative Serum to one side of the face and a combination of three comparator treatment serums, a vitamin C serum, a hyaluronic acid serum, and a peptide serum, to the other side. The split-face study enrolled female subjects aged 44–71 with mild-to-moderate facial aging, evaluated using the Modified Griffiths Scale across fine lines and wrinkles, radiance and brightness, plumpness, elasticity, skin roughness, sagging, and overall skin quality and appearance. A single ARS step replaced the full three-product regimen, delivering an average patient savings of approximately $3301 while addressing one of aesthetics' most persistent challenges: routine compliance.

Blinded Investigator Grading (Week 8)

At Week 8, the ARS-treated side showed greater improvement than the three-product regimen in six of seven parameters and tied in the seventh.

Improvement at Week 8 was graded as follows:

Radiance/brightness: 33% improvement (vs. 23% for the three-product regimen)

Skin roughness: 28% improvement (vs. 17% for the three-product regimen)

Overall skin quality/appearance: 23% improvement (vs. 9% for the three-product regimen)

Elasticity: 21% improvement (vs. 14% for the three-product regimen)

Plumpness/loss of volume: 20% improvement (vs. 17% for the three-product regimen)

Fine lines and wrinkles: 19% improvement (vs. 17% for the three-product regimen)

Sagging: 13% improvement (vs. 13% for the three-product regimen) — comparable

Instrumental measurements indicated comparable hydration and barrier support between the two treatment sides at Week 8, indicating that a single-formulation maintained barrier integrity as effectively as the multi-step routine.

Subject Compliance and Preference

Subjects also self-reported improvements across evaluated efficacy attributes, including fine lines, coarse wrinkles, skin tone, plumpness and volume, sagging, facial definition, skin crepiness, and overall appearance. Preference for the streamlined ARS approach was strong:

100% of subjects found the ARS approach easier to use and maintain.

100% of subjects reported a more streamlined routine with ARS.

83% of subjects preferred the ARS treatment approach overall.

83% of subjects reported ARS made their skin feel better during use.

"We are pleased but not surprised," said Jim Hartman, CEO, Ourself. "Ourself was formed to do three things: accelerate results, improve the quality of those results, and simplify the regimen. This study says we are doing all three." He added, "More products, more steps and more expense have met their match. That's the Ourself way."

Technology

The results are enabled by Ourself's patented Tiered-Release Vesicle (TRV) technology, which has ~10x the delivery capacity of conventional skincare. TRVs deliver a higher payload of active ingredients that typically require separate products, two bioactive peptides to support elastin and collagen, dual-weight hyaluronic acid for volume, vitamin C, and niacinamide, all in a single formulation.

ABOUT OURSELF

Leveraging two decades of biotech and skincare expertise, Ourself developed a scientifically advanced delivery technology to expand what cosmetic skincare can do. Using patented Tiered-Release Vesicles™, Ourself's "hero" products deliver larger molecules, bioactive peptides, and all-in-one formulations to the layer of skin where they are needed most — for faster results and better outcomes in fewer steps. Ourself is based in Carlsbad, California.

REFERENCES

Estimated savings reflect the combined average retail price of the three comparator products used in the study — Alastin Restorative Skin Complex, Hydrinity Restorative HA Serum, and SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic — compared with the retail price of a single Advanced Regenerative Serum. Actual savings may vary by retailer and region.



A Split-Face Pilot Study Evaluating Advanced Regenerative Serum vs. Three Comparator Treatment Products. Data on file. Ourself, Carlsbad, CA.

SOURCE Ourself