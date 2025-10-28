Ourself Debuts Complexion Brightening Serum Featuring Patented MI9™ Peptide and Tiered-Release Vesicle™ Technology

Clinically proven to visibly reduce discoloration and help prevent future pigment formation, the new serum marks a major advancement in biotech skincare innovation.

Powered by patented MI9™ peptide, which helps inhibit pigment formation before it starts.

Tiered-Release Vesicle™ delivery enhances penetration of tranexamic acid for greater efficacy.

New patent issuance strengthens Ourself's leadership in clinical innovation and biotech beauty.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotech beauty brand Ourself today announced the launch of Complexion Brightening Serum, powered by MI9™, a patented peptide that helps block pigment formation at the source, and proven delivery of tranexamic acid (TXA). In combination with Ourself's patented Tiered-Release Vesicle™ (TRV™) delivery technology, the formula is clinically proven to deliver visibly brighter, more even-toned skin—fast.

"Skin discoloration remains one of the most challenging conditions to treat," explains Swati Kannan, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Ourself investigator. "It often stems from multiple triggers, such as UV exposure, inflammation, hormonal changes, and tends to recur even after successful treatment."

"By combining MI9™ with TRV™ delivery, Ourself is bringing unprecedented strength, depth, and speed to a category long in need of more effective solutions." Arisa Ortiz, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Ourself investigator

To minimize recurrence, Ourself developed the novel peptide MI9™. "MI9™ works where discoloration actually begins, at the melanocyte, helping to inhibit pigment before it forms," said Jim Hartman, CEO of Ourself. "When paired with tranexamic acid and delivered via TRV™ technology, it achieves results we simply haven't seen before in topicals. This pigment correcting serum is a breakthrough for both clinicians and consumers."

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued Ourself a patent for MI9™, expanding the company's patent portfolio to 21 filed and issued patents.

"Growing Ourself's patent portfolio is a key part of our long-term strategy," added Hartman. "It underscores the strength of our clinical development program and our commitment to delivering scientific advancement and true innovation."

According to Dr. Kannan, "Complexion Brightening Serum combines two key innovations to target stubborn discoloration. Tranexamic acid is notoriously difficult to deliver past the skin's surface, but this serum's Tiered-Release Vesicle system enhances its penetration for greater efficacy. Meanwhile, the patented MI9™ peptide helps prevent new pigment from forming by interrupting signaling pathways involved in pigment formation, creating a comprehensive approach to a clearer, more even complexion."

Clinically and Scientifically Validated Results

Reduced melanin by 38% in 14 days in a controlled human skin model (p<0.05 vs. competitive product)¹

68% of subjects saw visible improvement in brown spots in 2 weeks²

87% of subjects saw improvement in skin discoloration and brown spots in a subject assessed study. 2

87% of subjects showed improvement in radiance and brightness in an expert evaluated study. 2

100% of patients showed improvement in global skin smoothness by Week 12²

Key ingredients in this multi-active formula target multiple pathways associated with uneven skin tone:

MI9™ Peptide: Binds to the MC1 receptor to help interrupt the cascade that leads to excess melanin formation.

Tranexamic Acid (TXA): Delivered deeper via TRV™ to help diminish the appearance of discoloration linked to inflammation.

4-Butylresorcinol & Stabilized Vitamin C: Inhibit tyrosinase and neutralize oxidative stress.

Retinyl Linoleate: Accelerate cell turnover and fade existing pigment.

Niacinamide: Inhibits the transfer of melanosomes.

"Complexion Brightening Serum represents the next generation of biotech beauty for discoloration," said Arisa Ortiz, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Ourself investigator. "By combining MI9™ with TRV™ delivery, Ourself is bringing unprecedented strength, depth, and speed to a category long in need of more effective solutions."

ABOUT OURSELF

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Ourself is transforming the way ingredients are delivered into the skin. The brand's patented TRV™ technology delivers larger molecules like peptides and hyaluronic acid deeper into the skin - targeting volume loss, wrinkles, and discoloration. Ourself is the first to create a clinically proven, needle-free Replenishing Lip Filler.

