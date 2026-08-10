OUT OF THE WOODS MAKES RETAIL DEBUT AT COSTCO WITH LIMITED-EDITION XL TOTE TRIO

Sustainable accessories brand introduces exclusive 3-pack of washable paper totes to Costco West Coast stores and coming soon to Costco.com

ORINDA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of the Woods®, the sustainable accessories brand known for its innovative washable paper bags, is making its Costco debut with an XL Tote Trio, a limited-edition 3-pack of reusable totes.

Marking a major retail milestone for the brand, the Costco launch introduces Out of the Woods to a broader national audience through one of the world's most trusted retailers. The XL Tote Trio is available in select West Coast Costco warehouse locations and is coming soon to Costco.com for $19.99.

XL Tote Trio

Designed for everyday versatility, the XL Tote Trio includes three soft-feel, ultra-lightweight totes in distinct designs. Each tote is crafted from Out of the Woods' signature washable paper that is both durable and environmentally responsible, a renewable resource made from FSC®-Certified trees. The unique material withstands daily use while maintaining its structure and elevated feel.

The totes are built for multifunctional use, making them ideal for grocery runs, travel, beach days, and everyday errands. With a focus on durability and ease, the washable paper construction allows the bags to be wiped clean or gently washed, extending their lifecycle and reducing reliance on single-use bags.

The launch underscores Out of the Woods' continued expansion within the sustainable lifestyle space, as demand grows for reusable, design-forward alternatives to traditional carry bags.

The Out of the Woods XL Tote Trio is available at select Costco West Coast locations and is coming soon to Costco.com while supplies last.

About Out of the Woods®:

Out of the Woods® is on a mission to support choices that are good for you and the planet while also bringing light to environmental initiatives. Our beloved products are made from sustainable materials, and designed to last, ensuring your choices have impact. Resembling the rugged charm of well-worn leather, our FSC®-Certified (FSC® C153080) washable paper is made of interlocked wood fibers, blending lightweight durability with sustainability. Because wood fibers are a renewable resource, it has a lower environmental impact compared to most other materials used for bags.

About KeepCool®:

KeepCool®, the parent company of Out of the Woods®, has led environmental stewardship, having created the first reusable bag made of recycled plastic bottles. With 20+ years of material and design innovations, KeepCool continues to be the leading supplier of bags (totes, reusable, and insulated coolers) to iconic global retailers.

SOURCE KeepCool Bags