Out Of The Woods Expands Its Sustainable Lineup with New Coastal Collection

The brand introduces a fresh, minimalist assortment in soft white and blue hues, designed for elevated everyday use

ORINDA, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of the Woods®, the sustainable lifestyle brand known for its innovative use of renewable materials, is excited to announce the launch of its new Coastal Collection, a curated lineup of four versatile bags designed to elevate everyday carry while reducing environmental impact.

Photo Credit: Out of the Woods®

Featuring the brand's signature Washable Paper®, a renewable resource made from FSC®-certified trees, the Coastal Collection blends fresh white and soft blue hues with clean, timeless silhouettes designed for sun-soaked days and effortless, everyday use. These lightweight yet durable styles reflect Out of the Woods®' commitment to sustainability and offer a thoughtful combination of function and style, while supporting environmental impact.

Built on decades of experience designing for leading global retailers, the collection reflects what today's consumers value most: versatile pieces that are intentional, giftable, and seasonally relevant.

The Coastal Collection includes:

Zip Top Boat Tote ($62.00) | A modern take on a classic carryall, this spacious tote features a secure zip-top closure and sturdy handles, making it ideal for commuting, errands, or weekend outings.

| A modern take on a classic carryall, this spacious tote features a secure zip-top closure and sturdy handles, making it ideal for commuting, errands, or weekend outings. Paper Sack Lunch Cooler ($31.00) | Inspired by the nostalgic brown paper lunch bag, this reusable insulated cooler keeps food fresh while offering a sustainable alternative to disposable options.

| Inspired by the nostalgic brown paper lunch bag, this reusable insulated cooler keeps food fresh while offering a sustainable alternative to disposable options. Iconic Shopper ($32.00) | A fan-favorite silhouette, this lightweight and foldable bag is perfect for grocery runs, shopping trips, or everyday essentials.

| A fan-favorite silhouette, this lightweight and foldable bag is perfect for grocery runs, shopping trips, or everyday essentials. Connoisseur Wine Tote ($11.00) | Designed for wine lovers on the go, this sleek carrier safely transports bottles while adding a refined touch to picnics, dinners, or gifting occasions.

Each product in the collection reflects the brand's ongoing mission to make sustainable choices more accessible through thoughtfully designed, reusable alternatives.

The Coastal White Collection is now available to shop at OutOfTheWoods.com and will be coming to Amazon later this month.

About Out of the Woods®:

Out of the Woods® is on a mission to support choices that are good for you and the planet while also bringing light to environmental initiatives. Our beloved products are made from sustainable materials – renewable or recycled – and designed to last, ensuring your choices have impact.

About KeepCool®:

KeepCool®, the parent company of Out of the Woods®, has led environmental stewardship, having created the first reusable bag made of recycled plastic bottles. With 20+ years of material and design innovations, KeepCool continues to be the leading supplier of bags (totes, reusable, and insulated coolers) to iconic global retailers.

SOURCE KeepCool Bags