OUTKICK FINISHED JULY 2026 WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS ALL CATEGORIES

OutKick Outperformed Draft Kings, AP-News - Sports, and The Ringer

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick finished July 2026 with strong growth year over year across all categories with 10.9. million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, up 94% versus the prior year, 55 million total multiplatform views, up 138% versus the prior year, and 66 million total multiplatform minutes, up 201% versus the prior year, according to Comscore.*

Additionally, OutKick delivered 16.5 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, which ranked 21st out of over 350 sports entities in July 2026, finishing ahead of Draft Kings, AP News-Sports, The Ringer, Complex Sports and many more.**

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick's senior vice president and managing editor Gary Schreier said, "July has been a tremendous month for OutKick as we continue to be the leaders in covering the transgender movement in sports and asking the questions other sports publications won't. After Sophie Cunningham came out against biological males competing in women sports, OutKick was the first to ask several WNBA coaches their position, which drove the national conversation."

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram in July 2026, OutKick saw over 948,400 social actions, up 15% versus the prior month, and over 6.9 million total video views, up 10% versus the prior month on Facebook, X and YouTube, according to ComscoreSocial.***

OutKick announced yesterday that Craig Carton has signed to host The Craig Carton Show, launching on September 8 as the platform integrates into the official sports brand of FOX News Digital.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, July 2026, Desktop and Mobile, US.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, July 2026, Total Digital Population, US

***Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, July 2026, Report Date: 08/17/2026. Custom-Defined List including Outkick.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture, and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on FoxNews.com/OutKick as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by Fox Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit FoxNews.com/OutKick.

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OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas

212-301-9966

[email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC