OUTKICK SIGNS CRAIG CARTON TO LAUNCH NEW SHOW

Carton's Arrival Coincides with OutKick's Integration as the Official Sports Brand of FOX News Digital

OutKick Refreshes Branding Under FOX News Digital's Migration

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick announced today the signing of Craig Carton, one of the nation's most recognizable voices on sports radio. Carton will host a new program entitled The Craig Carton Show, launching September 8 with new episodes available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The debut of The Craig Carton Show will coincide with OutKick integrating as the official sports brand of FOX News Digital on August 24. This reflects FOX News Digital's commitment to elevating its sports coverage by delivering authentic reporting that connects sports to the issues shaping today's conversations.

OutKick is also debuting a brand refresh with a new logo and tagline, "Where Sports and Culture Collide," which will be featured across the platform.

In commenting on the announcement, FOX News Digital's Editorial Executive Vice President Tommy Firth said, "This is a pivotal moment for OutKick as the integration with FOX News Digital will expand its reach and influence throughout sports media. Craig Carton's distinctive voice will resonate with our audience and seamlessly meets this moment for OutKick."

Carton added, "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining OutKick. I've always been a fan and appreciate their authenticity and willingness to speak their minds. It's something I've done throughout my career and will do during this next chapter of hosting The Craig Carton Show."

The Craig Carton Show will provide Carton's unique perspective on national sports and culture stories and feature interviews with notable guests each week. Carton is a longtime New York sports radio personality and nationally recognized as the premiere voice on WFAN Radio where he's the host of Afternoon Drive. Previously, he was the co-host of the Boomer & Carton show on WFAN for ten years and most recently was the host of the daily podcast and video show, The Craig Carton Show, produced by Fox Sports and Red Seat Ventures. In 2024, he was inducted into the New York State Broadcaster's Hall of Fame.

This fall, OutKick will also launch several new verticals including OutKick University, which will embed the platform on college campuses during the college football season; OutKick OutDoors, covering everything from hunting to camping to fishing; and OutKick Dropkick, a dedicated pro-wrestling news and information hub. Later this year, OutKick will broaden its content offering and release its first animated series, Sports Talk with Cal McCallister, on the site and YouTube.

In June, OutKick announced its integration with FOX News Digital, and has continued to see strong growth. The platform in July 2026 finished with 10.9. million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, up 94% versus the prior year, 55 million total multiplatform views, up 138% versus the prior year, and 66 million total multiplatform minutes, up 201% versus the prior year, according to Comscore.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports and culture. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on FoxNews.com/OutKick as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching millions of fans each month. OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit FoxNews.com/OutKick.

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OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas

212-301-9966

[email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC