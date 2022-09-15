Outlook on the Biomaterials Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Collagen Matrix, Corbion Purac and DuPont Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomaterials Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global biomaterials market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global biomaterials market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on global biomaterials market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on global biomaterials market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global biomaterials market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global biomaterials market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rising number of hip and knee replacement procedures among old age people

Growing orthopedic and neurology disorders

2) Restraints

High cost of biomaterial products

3) Opportunities

Advanced developments in medical technology

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the global biomaterials market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the global biomaterials market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global biomaterials market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Global Biomaterials Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Global Biomaterials Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Global Biomaterials Market



4. Global Biomaterials Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Biomaterials Market by Type

5.1. Metallic

5.2. Polymeric

5.3. Ceramic

5.4. Natural



6. Global Biomaterials Market by Application

6.1. Cardiovascular

6.2. Dental

6.3. Orthopedic

6.4. Wound

6.5. Healing

6.6. Plastic Surgery

6.7. Ophthalmology

6.8. Tissue Engineering



7. Global Biomaterials Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Global Biomaterials Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Global Biomaterials Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Global Biomaterials Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Global Biomaterials Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Global Biomaterials Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Global Biomaterials Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Global Biomaterials Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Global Biomaterials Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Global Biomaterials Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Global Biomaterials Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Global Biomaterials Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Global Biomaterials Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Biomaterials Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation

8.2.2. BiometBiomet, Inc.

8.2.3. Celanese Corporation

8.2.4. Ceradyne, Inc.

8.2.5. Collagen Matrix, Inc.

8.2.6. Corbion Purac

8.2.7. DuPont Inc

8.2.8. Evonik Industries AG

8.2.9. Invibio, Inc.

8.2.10. Orthofix Holdings, Inc.



