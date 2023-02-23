Outlook on the Bowel Management Systems Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Consure, Convatec, Hollister, Medtronic and Welland Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bowel Management Systems Market (2022-2027) by Product, Patient Type, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bowel Management Systems Market is estimated to be USD 2.08 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.52 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Axonics Modulation Technologies, B. Braun, C. R. Bard, Becton Dickinson, Cogentix Medical, Coloplast, etc.

Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Bowel Management Systems Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Bowel Management Systems Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Bowel Management Systems Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Incidence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Growing Demand for Bowel Management System for Delicate Tissue

Restraints

Patient's Greater Preference for Non-invasive Treatment

Opportunities

Increasing R&D Investments for Dynamic Range of Products

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in Developed Countries

Challenges

Dearth of Trained Professionals

Market Segmentation



The Global Bowel Management Systems Market is segmented based on Product, Patient Type, End User, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Colostomy Bags, Irrigation Systems and Nerve Modulation Devices.

By Patient Type, the market is classified into Adults and Paediatric.

By End User, the market is classified into Home care, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Companies Mentioned

Axonics Modulation Technologies

B. Braun

C. R. Bard

Becton Dickinson

Cogentix Medical

Coloplast

Consure

Convatec

Hollister, Inc.

Medtronic

Welland Medical, Ltd.

Wellspect Healthcare

Qufora A/S

TG Eakin

