Outlook on the Pallet Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Application, Structural Design and Region

The global pallet market reached a volume of 7.6 Billion Units in 2020. Pallets refer to horizontal platforms that support goods and assist in carrying them from one place to another using a front loader or a forklift. They are one of the most common bases employed to stack goods and are generally secured with a stretch wrap, pallet collar, adhesive or other means of stabilization. They can be manufactured using different materials depending on the application, such as wood, plastic, metal, etc. As they are relatively stronger than other containers like plastic wrappers and cardboard boxes, workers can stack heavier objects on a single pallet without breaking it. Owing to these attributes, they are extensively used by a large number of manufacturers and shippers of commercial goods across the globe.

With the rising sales of smartphones, increasing penetration of the internet and growing e-commerce industry, the demand for logistics services is being spurred considerably which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the pallet market across the globe. Apart from this, increasing consumer expenditure on housing and infrastructural activities owing to the inflating income levels of consumers, in confluence with the rapid urbanization as well as industrialization, is boosting the demand for pallets worldwide.

In addition, manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to incorporate technological innovations in the production of pallets. For instance, they have introduced multiple-trip pallets, which aid in reducing cost per-trip, eradicating solid waste and improving operational efficiency. Plastic pallets have also gained immense popularity across various sectors on account of their reusability and recyclability. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pallet market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:



The market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several small and large manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Brambles Ltd.

Rehrig Pacific Company

Schoeller Allibert

LOSCAM

CABKA Group

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pallet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global pallet market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pallet market?

What are the popular product types in the global pallet market?

What are the key application segments in the global pallet market?

What are the major structural design segments in the global pallet market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pallet market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pallet market?

What are the import and export trends of the global pallet market?

What is the structure of the global pallet market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global pallet market?

How are pallets manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pallet Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Structural Design

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Wood

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Plastic

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Metal

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Corrugated Paper

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food and Beverages

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Machinery and Metal

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Construction

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Structural Design

8.1 Block

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Stringer

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Imports and Exports

10.1 Imports by Major Countries

10.2 Exports by Major Countries



11 Pallet Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Brambles Ltd

12.3.2 Rehrig Pacific Company

12.3.3 Schoeller Allibert

12.3.4 LOSCAM

12.3.5 CABKA Group

