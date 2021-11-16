Outlook on the Serverless Security Global Market to 2027 - Key Industry Analysis Report and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Serverless Security Market By Service Model, By Enterprise Size, By Deployment Mode, By Security Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global serverless security market size is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 27% CAGR during the forecast period. Serverless refers to an operational model used in cloud computing across various organizations. Under this model, applications of an organization depend on the managed services, which eliminate the requirement to patch, secure and manage infrastructure and virtual machines. In addition, serverless applications depend on the integration of function-as-a-service, or FaaS, and managed cloud services.

With the increasing digitalization across the world, companies need to be cautious of securing their serverless apps as this architecture utilizes a smaller approach than microservices. It utilizes miniature and independent pieces of software that connect with the help of various APIs, which become public once the interaction with cloud providers is established. Due to this mechanism, criminals get the chance to access the APIs through the major security lapse, which is expected to become a barrier for the security of serverless apps such as complex enterprise software.

Data privacy is one of the biggest concerns among the regulated industries like health, banking, and others, and this aspect is encouraging companies operating in these industries to build secure networks. As companies operate their applications and store data on the cloud, the possibilities of security breaches are always there, which creates demand for serverless security solutions across the world.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The imposition of various restrictions due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic like travel ban and lockdown has motivated companies to adopt work from home model. This trend has created more demand for cloud computing solutions. However, prior to the pandemic, several companies have considered that shifting sensitive data on the cloud can increase the risk of data and privacy breaches. However, as the companies are moving towards the adoption of cloud-based solutions and services, the requirement for advanced serverless security solutions has also increased.

The rapid shift of the crucial data on the cloud by the organizations across various industrial verticals is creating lucrative opportunities for key market vendors. Although, the rising cloud consumption is expected to add up to the security challenges of the organizations. In addition, the adoption of the latest devices, security & access patterns, and procedures utilized in maintaining cloud environments during working from home have augmented the chances of data breaches. Thus, the rising remote workforce has increased the use of security tools, which is expected to further support the growth of the serverless security market over the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors:

Easier operational management

The serverless platform offers a clear distinction between infrastructure services and applications which are run on top of the platform. Automatic expanding functionality of FaaS reduces compute cost along with reducing operational management outlays. SREs and system engineers can concentrate on running and controlling the underlying platform and core services like databases and load balancers though product engineers manage the functions running on top of the platform.

Faster innovation

The alleviation of concerns associated with system engineering in the underlying platform has allowed product engineers to innovate at a rapid rate. Consequently, less operation time translates into a smooth implementation of DevOps and agile approaches. Regular apprehensions of an internet facing application such as identity management, storage, etc are wide-open to FaaS or managed by the underlying middleware. Product engineers can focus on development of the actual business logic of the application.

Market Restraining Factor:

Architectural complexity

Allocated computing architectures are complicated and consume a lot of time in building. This is applied to micro services and serverless architectures in similar measure. Decisions related to the size of the function consumes a lot of time in assessment, implementation, and testing. There needs to be a balance between the amounts of functions that an application must call. Managing multiple functions and overlooking granularity are cumbersome tasks and end up producing mini-monoliths.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.1.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2017, Apr - 2021, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Serverless Security Market by Service Model

4.1 Global Serverless Security Function as a Service (FaaS) Market by Region

4.2 Global Serverless Security Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Serverless Security Market by End User

5.1 Global BFSI Serverless Security Market by Region

5.2 Global IT & Telecom Serverless Security Market by Region

5.3 Global Healthcare Serverless Security Market by Region

5.4 Global Retail & eCommerce Serverless Security Market by Region

5.5 Global Media & Entertainment Serverless Security Market by Region

5.6 Global Energy & Utility Serverless Security Market by Region

5.7 Global Manufacturing Serverless Security Market by Region

5.8 Global Other End User Serverless Security Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Serverless Security Market by Enterprise Size

6.1 Global Serverless Security Large Enterprises Market by Region

6.2 Global Serverless Security Small & Medium Enterprise Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Serverless Security Market by Deployment Mode

7.1 Global Public Serverless Security Market by Region

7.2 Global Private Serverless Security Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Serverless Security Market by Security Type

8.1 Global Data Security Serverless Security Market by Region

8.2 Global Network Security Serverless Security Market by Region

8.3 Global Application Security Serverless Security Market by Region

8.4 Global Perimeter Security Serverless Security Market by Region

8.5 Global Others Serverless Security Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Serverless Security Market by Region



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Rackspace Technology, Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

10.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.1.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

10.1.5.2 Product launches and Product Expansions:

10.2 Fastly, Inc.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Analysis

10.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

10.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.2.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

10.2.5.3 Product launches and Product Expansions:

10.3 Amazon.com, Inc.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Analysis

10.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:

10.3.4.1 Product launches and Product Expansions:

10.4 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Analysis

10.4.3 Regional Analysis

10.4.4 Research & Development Expense

10.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.4.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.4.6 SWOT Analysis

10.5 Microsoft Corporation

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Analysis

10.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.5.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

10.5.5.3 Product launches and Product Expansions:

10.5.6 SWOT Analysis

10.6 Google LLC

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Analysis

10.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.6.4 Research & Development Expense

10.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.6.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

10.6.5.3 Product launches and Product Expansions:

10.6.6 SWOT Analysis

10.7 Micro Focus International PLC

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Analysis

10.7.3 Regional Analysis

10.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.7.5.1 Product launches and Product Expansions:

10.7.6 SWOT Analysis

10.8 Imperva

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.8.2.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

10.8.2.2 Product launches and Product Expansions:

10.9 Aqua Security Software Ltd.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.9.2.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

10.9.2.3 Product launches and Product Expansions:

10.10. Serverless, Inc.

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.10.2.1 Product launches and Product Expansions:



