Outlook on the Shrimp Feed Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Ingredients, Additives and Region

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shrimp Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Shrimp feed is produced so as to fulfill the nutritional requirements of farmed shrimps. It assists in regulating adequate levels of vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids and fatty acids among the shrimps. The common components of shrimp feed include fish oil, fish and squid meal, cereal flour and various additives. Shrimp feed helps to improve production cycles, harvest per unit area and profitability while reducing environmental contamination caused by shrimp farming. According to the latest report, titled "Shrimp Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global shrimp feed market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.



One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the shrimp feed market is changing dietary patterns coupled with the rising health awareness among consumers. This has led to a tremendous demand for healthy shrimp, thereby positively influencing the expansion of the market. Moreover, the commercialisation of vannamei shrimp due to a strong demand from both the developing as well as the developed nations has also been driving this demand. Some of the factors further propelling the market are rising disposable incomes, population growth and improving shrimp farming practices. Looking forward, the global shrimp feed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global shrimp feed market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global shrimp feed market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global shrimp feed market?

Which are the popular types of shrimp feed in the global market?

What are the key ingredients in the global shrimp feed market?

What are the major additives in the global shrimp feed market?

What are the price trends in the shrimp feed market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global shrimp feed market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global shrimp feed market?

What is the degree of competition in the global shrimp feed market?

How is shrimp feed manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Shrimp Feed Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Ingredients

5.7 Market Breakup by Additives

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Input Suppliers

5.11.3 Shrimp Feed Manufacturers

5.11.4 Marketing

5.11.5 Distribution

5.11.6 Export

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Rivalry

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Grower

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Finisher

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Starter

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Ingredients

7.1 Soybean Meal

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Fish Meal

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Wheat Flour

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Fish Oil

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Additives

8.1 Vitamins and Proteins

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Fatty Acids

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Antioxidants

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Feed Enzymes

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Antibiotics

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Key Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Latin America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 North America

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Shrimp Feed Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.5 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Key Players Profiles

11.3.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF)

11.3.2 Cargill

11.3.3 Skretting (A Nutreco Company)

11.3.4 Biomar

11.3.5 Guangdong Yuehai Feed Group Co. Ltd.

