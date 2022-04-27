Outlook on the Webgame Global Market to 2027 - Focus on Real-Time, Turn-Based and Scenario-Based

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Webgame Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global webgame market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The widespread use of smartphones and tablets, as well as the increased use of social media is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.



The global webgame market is segmented based on player and gameplay. Based on player, the market is segmented into individual and multiplayer. Further, on the basis of gameplay, the market is segmented into real-time webgame, turn-based webgame, and scenario-based webgame.



Geographically, the global webgame market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Webgame Market by Player

4.1.1. Individual

4.1.2. Multiplayer

4.2. Global Webgame Market by Gameplay

4.2.1. Real-Time

4.2.2. Turn-Based

4.2.3. Scenario-Based



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. InnoGames GmbH

6.2. Altigi GmbH (Goodgame Studios)

6.3. Travian Games GmbH

6.4. Ubisoft Entertainment

