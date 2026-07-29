Outmarket AI Launches Data Intelligence Platform, Giving Insurance Agencies One Source of Truth and the Power to Ask It Anything

New platform unifies agency data into governed, AI-ready intelligence that allows users to ask questions and surface insights instantly

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outmarket AI, the leading AI platform purpose built for insurance, today announced the launch of the Outmarket Data Intelligence Platform, a governed data foundation that unites an agency's structured management system data with the unstructured intelligence inside its policies, proposals, and loss runs, and puts all of it one question away in a conversational interface.

Insurance agencies sit on a wealth of valuable data spread across their management systems, documents, and daily workflows. Turning that data into timely, trustworthy answers has traditionally required stitching together half a dozen tools for pipelines, transformation, semantic modeling, business intelligence, and warehousing, then hiring a team to run them. Outmarket packages all of it into a single platform: data governance as a service, purpose built for insurance.

"Data reporting in insurance has historically been backward looking and manual," said Vishal Sankhla, Co-Founder and CEO of Outmarket AI. "Our Data Intelligence Platform connects directly to an agency's systems and turns that data into real time, forward looking answers. By pairing structured management system data with unstructured document intelligence, we are giving agency leaders the ability to ask complex questions in plain English and instantly surface revenue opportunities that were sitting invisible in their own book."

The platform is the natural evolution of Outmarket's core business. Solving unstructured document workflows for the world's top brokerages required building an industrial-grade data platform underneath. Now that platform works as a flywheel: structured data makes every workflow smarter, and every workflow generates new intelligence that flows back in, keeping the agency's view into its business current, and compounding in value.

"Running reports in this industry has always been painfully hard. Before Outmarket, we had almost no real visibility into something as fundamental as commission," said Caleb Guisewite of Houchens Insurance Group, one of the nation's largest employee-owned agencies. "When we put the platform side by side with our own reporting, the numbers held up: our top carriers, our KPIs, our book. Being able to slice premium and commission by any filter, just by asking, is something our executives and managers will use heavily. It has completely changed how we see the business."

One Platform, Six Ways to Act on Your Data

360 View: one set of numbers everyone trusts. The platform includes a configurable command center for the business across commercial lines, benefits, and personal lines, highlighting carriers, clients, producers, and KPIs like total premium and policy count. A data dictionary maps raw management system fields into a standardized insurance taxonomy, powering a customizable catalog of more than 40 baseline KPIs. Every figure flows through a deterministic medallion architecture, with successive layers of cleansing, standardization, and quality checks, to create a definitive, fully-governed dataset. Every KPI definition is locked and approved by the agency, so no two people ever get two different answers to the same question.

Ask AI: plain English in, answers out. Users query the approved KPI catalog in natural language. Because the AI answers only from governed, semantically defined KPIs, it does not guess and it does not hallucinate. It handles compound questions in a single prompt, splitting them into separate charts automatically, and returns the right form for the answer: a plain number, a trend line, a pie chart, a heat map.

AI Generated Dashboards: describe it, don't build it. Instead of dragging widgets, users describe the dashboard they want and an agentic flow assembles the whole thing in about a minute. Outmarket also ships 5 to 15 pre-built dashboards for recurring reports at onboarding, and every dashboard supports natural language filtering. Simply describe the slice of the business you want to see, such as every carrier in a given region, and the view updates instantly.

Opportunities: analytics that come to you. A configurable feed pushes actionable insights with AI generated root cause analysis explaining why a metric is moving. It flags commission optimization scenarios, such as shifting placement toward a carrier paying 17 percent instead of 13.5 percent, surfaces cross-sell and upsell targets through industry benchmarking, and tracks contingencies alongside broader anomaly patterns.

User and Activity Intelligence: see where the work actually goes. Beyond the book of business, the platform reports on the work itself, at the user and activity level. Leaders can see which activities their teams perform most, how much time each type of work takes, and which clients consume the most service effort. That visibility turns staffing, workload balancing, and account profitability from guesswork into informed decisions.

Benchmarking: built from the source of truth. Some of the richest detail in insurance lives inside the documents themselves. The platform pulls documents for specified accounts or policies, extracts everything against Outmarket's insurance schema, and runs live, workflow embedded comparisons across the agency's own book of business.

Trusted by Design

Inside the Outmarket Data intelligence Platform, accuracy is earned, not assumed. The platform connects to any data source and runs automated quality checks across tables to flag anomalies before a single number is used. Outmarket's onboarding reconciliation process has repeatedly uncovered errors in agencies' existing reporting, and helped to resolve those issues as a result. The 360 View doubles as a validation step. Leaders compare the platform's figures against internal reports before trusting a single AI generated answer. Granular access controls mean leadership sees everything while producers see only their own book, governing not just what data each user sees but what questions they can ask.

Security is foundational. Every customer runs on a dedicated, fully siloed, private AWS cloud instance with its own private database. Outmarket's single tenant architecture keeps each client's knowledge graph in its own instance so intelligence is never pooled, diluted, or shared across customers. The more an agency uses the platform, the smarter its own instance gets.

The platform works with any agency management system, delivering accurate, automatically refreshed data with no manual exports or spreadsheet reconciliation. It intelligently handles both policy-level book of business data and transactional accounting data with dedicated dashboards, matching how agencies natively track production.

To learn more about how the Outmarket Data Intelligence Platform helps agents and agency leaders grow their business, visit https://outmarket.ai/.

About Outmarket AI

Outmarket is the leading AI platform for insurance. Purpose built for brokerages, Outmarket delivers intelligent workflows across commercial, benefits, personal lines, and specialty insurance that turn hours of manual work into minutes. Over 250 of the world's top brokerages trust Outmarket to reduce E&O exposure, accelerate client delivery, and unlock new revenue.

Outmarket is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Learn more at https://outmarket.ai/.

Kevin LaHaise

Outmarket AI

[email protected]

SOURCE Outmarket AI Inc