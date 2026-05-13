Outmarket AI Raises $17M Series A to Power the Intelligence Era of Insurance

The fastest-growing AI platform for insurance secures funding to accelerate product development and industry expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outmarket AI, the leading AI platform purpose-built for insurance, today announced it has raised $17 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Permanent Capital Ventures, with participation from SignalFire, Fika Ventures, TTV Capital, and Dash Fund. The round also includes strategic investments from leading independent agency networks, prominent agency owners, and senior industry executives, signaling broad institutional confidence in Outmarket's vision for the future of insurance. This investment brings Outmarket's total funding to $21.7 million.

The capital will fuel the next phase of Outmarket's platform expansion, including the development of new AI-driven workflows designed to tackle the most complex, high-stakes processes across commercial, benefits, personal lines, and specialty insurance. Outmarket's platform connects directly to agency management systems, transforming fragmented brokerage data into an intelligence layer that powers every workflow. From automated policy checking to advanced loss run analysis, the company is building the technology that will define how brokerages operate in the years ahead.

"Insurance is a $6 trillion industry that still runs on manual processes, institutional knowledge, and disconnected tools. We're not building another point solution. We're building the platform that brings it all together," said Vishal Sankhla, CEO and Co-founder of Outmarket AI. "What we've shipped so far is just the beginning. The workflows we're developing next will fundamentally change what's possible for a brokerage. We chose Permanent Capital Ventures to lead this round because they are operators who understand what it takes to build a category-defining company, and that's exactly what we intend to do."

Since launching in March 2025, Outmarket has experienced extraordinary market adoption. Annual recurring revenue has grown 5X year-over-year, and over 250 of the world's top insurance brokerages now rely on Outmarket daily. The platform currently processes millions of quotes, policies, applications, and loss runs documents, cumulatively saving customers over a decade of manual work each month.

The impact extends well beyond efficiency. Customers using Outmarket have reported as much as a 65% reduction in errors and omissions through AI-assisted policy comparison and gap detection. Brokerages are also seeing higher win rates and increased cross-sell revenue as Outmarket's intelligent workflows surface opportunities that were previously invisible.

"Outmarket is the best tool we've ever deployed in our agency," said Scott Robinson, CFO of Houchens Insurance Group. "The engagement across our team has been remarkable. Outmarket allows us to deliver a better product to our clients in less time. It's changed how we work."

"We built Outmarket from the ground up to understand the language, logic, and relationships that define insurance," said Anshu Jain, CTO and Co-founder of Outmarket AI. "Our platform connects directly to the systems brokerages already run on, unifying structured and unstructured data into a single intelligence layer. Brokers can ask questions across their entire book of business, search carrier appetites in minutes instead of days, and run workflows grounded in their actual data. That's what makes Outmarket fundamentally different, and we're just getting started."

The funding follows a period of rapid momentum across the business. Earlier this year, Outmarket welcomed Alpesh Patel as Chief Revenue Officer. Patel brings over two decades of enterprise sales leadership, including executive roles at Salesforce and DocuSign where he closed landmark deals in the insurance vertical.

Across the leadership team, Outmarket combines deep technical expertise from companies like Uber, IBM, Ethos, and Meta with hands-on insurance industry experience, a combination that has been central to the platform's rapid adoption. Today, Outmarket offers the most comprehensive AI platform for insurance agencies and brokers in the industry, with production workflows across Commercial Lines, Benefits, and Personal Lines, native integrations with every major AMS including Applied Epic, AMS360, HawkSoft, and Nexsure, and an enterprise-grade security and compliance foundation built on SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. In December 2025, the company launched its flagship Proposal Builder, which transforms a multi-hour manual process into a task completed in minutes. Looking ahead, the company's 2026 roadmap represents a significant expansion of its workflow suite, with plans to more than double the capabilities available to customers.

"Outmarket has cracked the code on applying AI to one of the most complex sectors in financial services," said Jason Duboe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Permanent Capital Ventures. "Their obsession with deeply integrated workflows has created a platform that brokers don't just adopt, they depend on. The speed at which Outmarket has built a loyal customer base is a testament to the product and the team behind it. We're proud to lead this round and help scale their vision."

To learn more about Outmarket AI, visit: https://outmarket.ai/

About Outmarket AI

Outmarket is the leading AI platform for insurance. Purpose-built for brokerages, Outmarket delivers intelligent workflows across commercial, benefits, personal lines, and specialty insurance that turn hours of manual work into minutes. Over 250 of the world's top brokerages trust Outmarket to reduce E&O exposure, accelerate client delivery, and unlock new revenue. Outmarket is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Learn more at https://outmarket.ai/.

SOURCE Outmarket AI Inc