Overcoming Barriers in Heritage Tourism: "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" Features Western Maryland Scenic Railroad

Innovative accessibility protocols allow a historic railway to bridge the gap between regional preservation and inclusive public education.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preserving historic transportation infrastructure presents complex economic and operational challenges, particularly when trying to make decades-old equipment accessible to modern audiences. To demonstrate how thoughtful innovation resolves these obstacles, "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" will feature Western Maryland Scenic Railroad in an upcoming educational segment. Based in Cumberland, Maryland, the non-profit organization has transformed historic rail operations into a living classroom that serves school groups, families, and history enthusiasts.

Western Maryland Scenic Railroad

The production highlights how Western Maryland Scenic Railroad resolved accessibility hurdles by becoming the country's first heritage railroad designated as a Certified Autism Center. By pairing hands-on engineering education with comprehensive staff training and sensory guide resources, the organization ensures that historical learning is open to all visitors. Through varied data collection, community feedback, and regional partnerships, the railroad delivers measurable economic benefits to local businesses while setting new standards for accessible heritage tourism.

"At Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, we believe preserving history means making sure everyone has the opportunity to experience it. Becoming the nation's first heritage railroad designated as a Certified Autism Center reflects our commitment to creating an environment where every guest and every family feels welcomed, understood, and included. Historic preservation is about more than protecting locomotives, railcars, and infrastructure—it is about sharing their stories with future generations. By removing barriers and embracing accessibility, we are ensuring that the history we work so hard to preserve truly belongs to everyone." — Nikki Shields, Business Director, Western Maryland Scenic Railroad

The broader travel and preservation sectors face growing scrutiny regarding physical and cognitive accessibility. Many historical sites operate within rigid structures that struggle to adapt to modern accessibility requirements, leading to isolated visitor experiences. Western Maryland Scenic Railroad addresses this industry conflict by integrating inclusive strategies directly into its preservation mission. By training personnel and adapting customer service approaches to accommodate neurodivergent guests, the railroad proves that historic organizations can maintain authentic equipment while removing physical and social barriers for the public.

Rising diagnoses of autism spectrum conditions highlight the urgent need for inclusive public infrastructure and supportive community spaces. Travel environments with unmanaged noise, crowds, or unpredictable schedules can create severe stress for neurodivergent individuals and their care partners. Western Maryland Scenic Railroad mitigates these triggers through clear sensory guides, designated quiet areas, and trained staff ready to assist. Addressing these health and social considerations allows the railroad to foster positive, enriching educational outings that strengthen family bonds and promote broader social inclusion across the region.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an award-winning educational series distributed to Public Television stations throughout the United States. The program provides balanced coverage of emerging trends, cultural shifts, and technical innovations across various industries, delivering educational perspectives to broad audiences. Hosted by legendary actor Andy Garcia, the series maintains a commitment to informative public broadcasting storytelling. For program details and broadcast information, visit allaccessptv.com.

About Western Maryland Scenic Railroad: Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is a non-profit educational and heritage organization based in Cumberland, Maryland. Dedicated to historic preservation, tourism, and community engagement, it operates living history train experiences and serves as the nation's first heritage railroad designated as a Certified Autism Center. Learn more by visiting www.wmsr.com.

SOURCE All Access