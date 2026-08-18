Overcoming the Affordable Housing Deficit: Housing New Mexico Featured on "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia"

An upcoming Public Television feature explores how public-private partnerships and state finance agencies are resolving persistent housing shortages across local communities.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filming on August 21, 2026, "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" explores how innovative housing finance structures resolve complex housing challenges facing modern communities. Housing New Mexico will be featured in the Public Television program, illustrating how self-supporting, quasi-governmental state entities bridge funding gaps that private markets cannot address alone. The segment will detail how strategic deployment of federal tax credits, housing bonds, and state trust funds helps construct single-family homes, energy-efficient rental units and preserve aging housing stock for vulnerable populations.

Housing New Mexico

The feature will examine how gathering comprehensive demographic and regional housing data enables public agencies to craft adaptable solutions for the workforce missing middle. Housing New Mexico outlines a collaborative framework that links developers, municipalities, realtors, and Tribal leaders to expand housing availability. By examining the direct connection between stable shelter, improved educational outcomes, and reduced healthcare costs, the segment illustrates how integrated housing programs deliver long-term value, proving that targeted public investment resolves structural affordability barriers across urban and rural landscapes.

"Without our 400 partners across the state, we would not be able to deploy our nearly 40 programs to address the state's affordable housing challenges," said Housing New Mexico Executive Director/CEO Isidoro Hernandez. "With the commitment of those partners – and support of our board and state leaders – we will continue to efficiently use all available resources to ensure all New Mexicans have safe and quality, affordable housing opportunities."

Substantial increases in homeowner and multifamily property insurance premiums pose severe challenges for homeowners and affordable housing providers across the nation. When insurance costs surge rapidly, homeowners struggle to make their mortgage payments and property managers face operating deficits that threaten their ability to maintain low rental rates for working families. Unchecked operational inflation can lead to deferred maintenance, reduced resident services, or financial distress for housing developments.

Preserving existing residential buildings through home repair and weatherization programs provides a highly cost-effective strategy for maintaining community stability. Many low-income homeowners and seniors lack the capital necessary to perform critical roof repairs, accessibility modifications, system upgrades, or energy-efficiency retrofits, leading to deteriorating living conditions and high utility bills. Targeted rehabilitation programs restore structural integrity while reducing monthly energy expenses for vulnerable households. Upgrading aging homes prevents structural displacement, protects neighborhood housing stock, and allows residents to remain safely in their homes, strengthening long-term community resilience and neighborhood continuity over time.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an award-winning educational series distributed to Public Television stations nationwide. The short-form documentary program highlights groundbreaking organizations, industry innovations, and cultural trends shaping the modern world, offering viewers insightful perspectives on technology, health, and industry. To learn more about the series, visit allaccessptv.com.

About Housing New Mexico: Housing New Mexico is the state's designated housing finance agency, dedicated to providing quality, affordable housing opportunities for low- and moderate-income New Mexicans. Created by state legislation in 1975 as the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, the self-supporting entity leverages public and private resources to provide resources across the full housing continuum to include financing affordable homeownership, rental development, home rehabilitation, and homelessness prevention statewide. To learn more, visit www.housingnm.org.

SOURCE All Access