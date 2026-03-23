Overfuel Unveils Automotive Industry's First Search Engine Intelligence Platform to Quantify Factors in AI and Search Visibility

Proprietary Platform Powers Landmark 2026 Mobile PageSpeed Study — and Is Built for Continuous, Real-Time Monitoring of Every Element on the Automotive SERP

INDIANAPOLIS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overfuel, the automotive industry's leading dealer website platform, today officially unveiled its proprietary Search Engine Intelligence platform — the first tool specifically engineered to reveal the factors that drive AI Overview (AIO) inclusion and organic search visibility for automotive dealerships. While the platform powered the findings of Overfuel's landmark 2026 Automotive Mobile PageSpeed Study, it is built for something far larger: continuous, real-time monitoring of every element on the automotive search engine results page.

"Dealerships can no longer rely on 'feeling' fast," said Douglas Karr, Principal SEO at Overfuel. "Our platform reveals the data-driven factors that secure top positions. If you aren't ranking for the most voluminous and highest-value keywords, you're missing the most intentful buyers in your market. We provide the intelligence to make sure your digital front door stays open."

Beyond Traditional SEO Tools

Where conventional SEO platforms stop at rankings and keyword tracking, Overfuel's Search Engine Intelligence platform goes further — capturing the full picture of what local car buyers actually see on their mobile devices. The platform monitors organic listings, local map packs, paid advertisements, People Also Ask (PAA) boxes, and Knowledge Graph panels across the largest 250 U.S. markets simultaneously.

To ensure data integrity, the platform uses a Stateless Request Architecture that bypasses session history, cached cookies, and user behavior biases, delivering an untainted view of local search results as they appear to car shoppers in each market.

Key platform capabilities include:

Economic Impact Modeling: Translates search rank directly into dollar value by integrating keyword cost-per-click (CPC), metro population data, and position-specific click-through rates — giving dealers a clear line of sight from technical performance to revenue impact.

Translates search rank directly into dollar value by integrating keyword cost-per-click (CPC), metro population data, and position-specific click-through rates — giving dealers a clear line of sight from technical performance to revenue impact. AIO Impact Analysis: Quantifies how Google's AI Overviews affect click-through rates at each rank position, and reveals how top organic spots dominate inclusion in generative AI results.

Quantifies how Google's AI Overviews affect click-through rates at each rank position, and reveals how top organic spots dominate inclusion in generative AI results. Granular Search Taxonomy: Classifies search phrases by vehicle segment, intent type, and keyword category to isolate performance patterns across new-vehicle, used-vehicle, make-specific, and commercial queries.

Proven at Scale: The 2026 Mobile PageSpeed Study

The platform's debut at scale produced one of the most consequential findings in automotive digital marketing to date. Analyzing 89,257 organic search result rows across 9,020 dealership domains — drawn from 25,000 searches executed across 250 geographic markets — the 2026 study found a near-perfect statistical correlation between mobile PageSpeed scores and Google search rankings.

Only 8% of dealership domains earned a "Good" mobile PageSpeed score (90+) across all URLs. Nearly 70% scored in the "Poor" tier (0–49). The Pearson correlation between rank position and the share of Good scores was r = -0.932 — a relationship statisticians classify as "very strong." Sites at position #1 were more than 1.4x more likely to hold a Good score than sites at position #10, and captured roughly 22x the clicks.

"The 2026 study validated what our platform was built to measure," said Alex Griffis, CEO of Overfuel. "But the real value isn't a single report — it's continuous intelligence. The automotive SERP is constantly changing, and dealers need a platform that keeps pace. That's exactly what we've built."

The Intelligence Layer Automotive Has Been Missing

As Google's AI Overviews increasingly compress the traditional organic SERP, the stakes for dealerships have never been higher. Top organic positions now serve as the gateway to AI-generated results, meaning the dealers who rank at the top capture traffic from multiple search surfaces at once — while those ranked lower face an accelerating visibility crisis.

Overfuel's Search Engine Intelligence platform is designed to close that gap, giving dealers and dealer groups the ongoing intelligence they need to understand exactly where they stand, what's driving competitors' results, and where the greatest opportunities for organic growth exist in their local markets.

About Overfuel

Overfuel redefines what a dealership website should be. More than a digital storefront, our platform is the engine that drives visibility, trust, and growth in today's market. Built for the modern shopper and optimized for the evolving search and AI landscapes, Overfuel delivers unmatched reach—from Google Search and Business Profiles to Map Pack, Gemini, GPT, and beyond.

Learn more at www.overfuel.com.

The full 2026 Overfuel Automotive Mobile PageSpeed Study, including complete methodology, data collection parameters, and analytical framework, is available at overfuel.com.

SOURCE Overfuel