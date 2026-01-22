North America's Largest RV Dealers Still Failing Google Core Web Vitals--Overfuel Reports Nearly 79% Failure Rate for Second Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overfuel , a website solutions provider for automotive, powersports and RV dealers, today announced the findings of its second annual study evaluating RV dealership websites against Google's Core Web Vitals performance benchmarks. The results reveal a continued industry-wide failure to meet modern consumer experience standards—with nearly 78.7% of websites failing some combination of mobile and desktop performance requirements, up 1.2% from the 2025 Overfuel study.

The 2026 study examined 2,622 dealer-focused websites based in the United States and Canada. Using real-world field data from the Google Chrome User Experience (CrUX) API January 22, 2026, Overfuel analyzed only retail websites actively displaying RV, camper, and custom vehicle-related inventory. Collision, service, body shop, and dealers focused on automotive or powersports were excluded.

560 websites (77.6%) did not generate enough real-world traffic to produce a performance assessment – meaning most RV dealer sites are in fierce competition for available shoppers – while 22.4% of sites did produce a score.

Key Findings (from sites with assessments):

78.7% of websites failed on mobile, desktop, or both

on mobile, desktop, or both 67.8% of websites failed on mobile and desktop sites

on mobile and desktop sites Only 32.2% of websites passed for both mobile and desktop

"Two years of data now point to the same conclusion: dealerships have a substantial opportunity to elevate the online shopping experience," said Alex Griffis, President of Overfuel. "As shoppers increasingly rely on digital research, fast and reliable websites are proving to drive deeper engagement, better customer satisfaction, and higher sales. The tools are available today, and dealers who move quickly are already outpacing the market."

Google introduced Core Web Vitals in 2020 to evaluate three critical dimensions of real-world website performance: loading speed, interactivity, and visual stability. Websites that fail to meet these standards not only create friction for consumers but also risk reduced visibility across Google's ecosystem, including Search, Maps, and AI-driven results. Overfuel's research indicates that sites meeting Core Web Vitals benchmarks can see organic traffic gains of up to 20%, while those that fall short often experience comparable declines.

A recent industry finding highlights the growing urgency of website performance. Shift Digital's 2025 Digital Automotive Shopping Pulse Report found that dealerships failing Google's Core Web Vitals effectively waste $30 of every $100 spent on advertising. Put simply, nearly one-third of ad spend is lost when shoppers are directed to slow, unstable websites that fail to load or respond smoothly. For dealers, this goes beyond a technical benchmark—it's a direct profitability issue, reinforcing that Core Web Vitals compliance is now tightly linked to marketing ROI.

"As digital marketing has grown in importance for reaching current and potential RV owners, dealers need to ensure that their company websites are performing at a high level," said RVDA, The National RV Dealers Association, President Phil Ingrassia.

"The takeaway is simple: better performance isn't theoretical — it's already being delivered," said Griffis. "Dealers who modernize their digital storefronts are seeing firsthand that fast, stable websites drive more traffic, more leads, and better customer experiences. The opportunity is massive, and the technology to capitalize on it is available right now."

For methodology details, findings, and key takeaways, view the full Overfuel Report: RV Dealers Are Still Failing Google Core Web Vitals for Second Consecutive Year (2026 Report)

