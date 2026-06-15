Overruled Podcast Welcomes New Orleans Saints Kicker Charlie Smyth for Episode 103

NEW ORLEANS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers recently welcomed New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth as the featured guest on Episode 103 of the firm's Overruled podcast.

Hosted by Managing Partner David Vicknair, the episode explores Smyth's remarkable journey from the small village of Mayobridge, Ireland, to becoming the starting kicker for the New Orleans Saints heading into the 2026 NFL season.

During the conversation, Smyth discussed growing up playing Gaelic football, Ireland's most popular sport, and how years of practicing kicks with a heavier Gaelic football helped prepare him for a career he once only dreamed about.

Just months later, he impressed scouts at the NFL Combine and signed a three-year contract with the Saints.

"From that game on," Smyth said on the podcast, "It planted a seed…I always thought I could do it."

Smyth also reflected on his first NFL game, in which he connected on a 56-yard field goal against the Miami Dolphins, and shared how patience, consistency, and a focus on the process helped him earn his opportunity with the Saints.

Beyond football, the episode highlights Smyth's growing connection to New Orleans. He discussed the similarities between Ireland and South Louisiana, his experience participating in the city's St. Patrick's Day celebrations, and his appreciation for the passion Saints fans bring to the team.

"How passionate the people are about football here is insane," Smyth said. "It is a fun place whenever you are winning games here."

The conversation also offers insight into the Saints' culture under Head Coach Kellen Moore, the team's focus on building strong relationships, and the excitement surrounding the upcoming season.

Episode 103 of Overruled, featuring Charlie Smyth, is available now on major podcast platforms and YouTube.

About Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers

Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers is a New Orleans-based personal injury firm committed to providing exceptional legal representation while also investing in the communities it serves. Their experienced team of dedicated attorneys specializes in car accidents, personal injury, and wrongful death cases in New Orleans. With diverse personal and professional backgrounds, they craft legal-winning strategies tailored to each client's specific case and needs. They are committed to providing exceptional legal services, utilizing significant resources, and relentlessly advocating for their clients to achieve the best possible outcomes.

SOURCE Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers